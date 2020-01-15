Company Related To Meghan Markle Incorporated In Delaware: Reports

Few days before the announcement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of 'stepping back' as 'senior members', reports have suggested that Meghan's lifestyle blog was incorporated in Delaware. According to Delaware's media outlet, state documents indicate Frim Fram Inc. which ran Duchess' website 'The Tig' was registered as a new corporation in Delaware on December 30. The former actor had founded the company in 2014 but it was shut down in 2017 before marrying Prince Harry.

The company was previously California-based but reportedly started to incorporated in Delaware this fall. Furthermore, international reports also state that documents have listed Meghan's business manager, Andrew Meyer as the secretary on the certificate of merger. However, the relationship of the Royal couple with Shannyn Yates remains unclear who is reportedly listed as the incorporator on the certificate of incorporation.

The companies in Delaware are not required to reveal the names of their owners which is reportedly the reason why many prefer to incorporate there. The company can hire a lawyer or an agent to sign as the authorized person which allows the identities of the owners to remain a secret.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on January 9 through a post on Instagram that they want to 'step back' as 'senior members' of the royal family and work to be financially independent. The also said that they will split time between the UK and North America while 'continuing to honour' their duty to Queen Elizabeth II, the Commonwealth, and patronages.

The Queen also gave a nod and brokered a deal with the couple on January 13. The decision of the Queen agreeing to the 'transition' came after the summit at Sandringham where the family had 'constructive discussions'. The Queen said in a statement said that she and the royal family are 'entirely supportive' of Prince Harry and Meghan's decision. The statement released by Buckingham Palace further states that the Queen and the family members had 'very constructive discussions', however, 'final decisions' will be reached in coming days.

