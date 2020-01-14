The Debate
Queen Elizabeth's Statement On Harry, Meghan's Royal Split Leaves Netizens Disappointed

UK News

While Queen Elizabeth II has given a nod and brokered a deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, many internet users were left disappointed by the decision.

Queen Elizabeth

In the latest development since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement of 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the Royal family, Queen Elizabeth II has given a nod and brokered a deal with the couple on January 13. While the meeting decided the new role of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, many internet users were disappointed by Queen's decision. According to the statement released by the Buckingham Palace, the Queen agreed to the 'transition' and was 'entirely supportive'. 

'Team Queen'

Although several internet users were against Queen's decision and criticised the Royal couple, few netizens also came out to support them. 

