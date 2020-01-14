Queen Elizabeth's Statement On Harry, Meghan's Royal Split Leaves Netizens Disappointed

In the latest development since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement of 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the Royal family, Queen Elizabeth II has given a nod and brokered a deal with the couple on January 13. While the meeting decided the new role of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, many internet users were disappointed by Queen's decision. According to the statement released by the Buckingham Palace, the Queen agreed to the 'transition' and was 'entirely supportive'.

Poor decision. Monarchy will lose public support. Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their titles and security funding. The Queen is allowing them to make money by merching their royal titles. The titles should be removed and they should earn income on own merit — JennieM (@JennieM53937815) January 13, 2020

A big mistake. @RoyalFamily @KensingtonRoyal @ClarenceHouse so sad. You made a big mistake. They made a new account without Queen's knowledge, without the Queen's knowledge, they announced their departure. THEY HAVE NO RESPECT FOR THE QUEEN! So sad @RoyalFamily ................ — KIRTY DWH (@kirty_dwh) January 13, 2020

They should both lose their titles and be cut off completely from any sort of public funding, at all! Yet again a American actress has harmed our monarchy. — 🇬🇧Si Jeff🇺🇸 #BrexitParty➡️ (@realSi_jeff) January 13, 2020

READ: Queen Elizabeth Wanted Harry And Meghan To Remain Full-time Royal Family Members

If someone's heart is not in the task expected of them, then they can walk away. However by walking away they should loose ALL the privileges that go with the role. They cannot be half in and half out and Still expect the trappings of being royal. Remove HRH status. — ScrambledEggs (@Sdf201804) January 13, 2020

They must go then, but don't allow them to commercialize royal titles. Surely that is unacceptable and a step too far. Meghan should not be allowed to succeed in that. If she wants to go commercial, they should find another name for their foundation and lose their titles. — Erin Samuels (@ErinMagic6) January 13, 2020

READ: Queen Elizabeth II 'entirely Supportive' Of Harry, Meghan's Decision

'Team Queen'

Although several internet users were against Queen's decision and criticised the Royal couple, few netizens also came out to support them.

It must be so Hard for Her Majesty to have to deal with this. And to have to deal with such horrible remarks about her family aswell. Such a heart breaking situation for any grandmother to go through. #GodSavetheQueen — Patricia Bell (@Dishie_585) January 13, 2020

We always think of the Royals before the family, today it looks like Her Majesty The Queen is thinking of the Family Royal, rather than the Royal Family.



This is a very special Family, living out their problems in the public eye, the rest of us get to do it behind closed doors. — Debbie Gardiner MBE (@DebsGardiner16) January 13, 2020

READ: Queen Elizabeth's Full Statement On Harry, Meghan's Separation From Royal Family

READ: Queen Agrees On 'transition'; Lets Harry & Meghan Move Part-time To Canada