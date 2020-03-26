Middle-class Localities In Mumbai Ban Entry Of Outsiders Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, many chawls have put up posters banning the entry of outsiders in their premises. It has urged people to Break the Chain of coronavirus and follow the guidelines. A number of posters outside several chawls in Mumbai's Worli were spotted on Thursday morning. Maharashtra has so far reported 116 cases, the highest in the country. Similar posters have been put up and rules have been made in several other societies in the Maximum city, including in areas like Chembur, as well as the western suburbs.

The step comes after a few residents of BDD chawl in Worli reported that three Dubai-returned people were roaming in their neighbourhood. As per reports, the police sent the trio to forced quarantine at Kasturba Hospital.

As of date, 553 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 41 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 116. Ten deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

