Coronavirus: Landmarks Across UK Turns Blue To Salute NHS Staff Working Tirelessly

The hard work of the doctors, nurses and medical assistants around the world, who have been working tirelessly for over three months to treat COVID-19 patients, is being honoured by authorities and citizens in many countries. For this, landmarks across the UK turned blue to show public support for NHS staff helping treat coronavirus patients.

The famous venues and attractions like the London Eye, the Royal Albert Hall, the Shard and Wembley Stadium in the capital, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and Lincoln Cathedral were illuminated and turned blue to create a virtual message of gratitude to the healthcare workers of the UK, in the colour of the NHS, and to salute the efforts of healthcare workers in the fight against the virus, as per reports.

Let’s make some nightly noise people and like the UK #lightitblue https://t.co/miKQYHW4cc pic.twitter.com/W54yrrAc9x — nik ww (@nikdcww) March 29, 2020

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2020

Salute to NHS

The campaign was organised by leaders, Gary White and Chuck Crampton, from the events and entertainment industry. Apart from honouring healthcare workers, the campaign reminded people that staying home can save many lives. They reportedly said that the events and entertainment industry finds is in an unprecedented state of enforced inaction. They added that the best thing that people can do apart from staying at home, is to use their skills and networks to say thank you to everyone who is supporting the NHS and risking their own health to help others during this pandemic.

Gary reportedly said that he also feels a huge sense of responsibility for the mental wellbeing of many people within the industry who, having lost their jobs, are feeling anxious and confused about the future. He added that he believes that the #lightitblue campaign, inspired by the existing #clapforourcarers initiative, will galvanise their enthusiasm and pride in a mass gesture of solidarity.

The campaign also welcomed the general public to join in at home by creating blue-themed images and videos, sharing them online using the #MakeItBlue hashtag. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the children of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, also joined in the applause in a video released by Kensington Royal, the palace where the family lives. The applause was joined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

