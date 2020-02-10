The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tottenham Star Dele Alli 'sorry' After Mocking Coronavirus On Social Media

Football News

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has apologised for mocking coronavirus victims in an earlier video on a social platform after facing fans' backlash.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli has apologised for mocking coronavirus victims in a video released on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The midfielder had earlier mocked an Asian man, joking about the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped many people across the world (particularly in China).

Also Read | Jose Mourinho goes bald in fresh trim as Tottenham manager goes the Pep Guardiola way

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli apologises for mocking coronavirus victims

Dele Alli’s caption on the social media platform read as, "Hi guys, it's Dele. I just wanted to apologise on my behalf for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday, it wasn't funny and I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club.” The midfielder further said, "I don't want you to have that impression of me because it wasn't funny and I realised that straight away and took it down.”

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes was set to join Tottenham Hotspur, reveals former teammate

Dele Alli appears to mock coronavirus victims

In the early video that Dele Alli posted on Snapchat, he is seen wearing a mask with a concerned look. In another story, the player shows a bottle of handwash, with the caption, “This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me og.“

Also Read | Son clinches Tottenham's 3-2 win over Southampton in FA Cup

Dele Alli faces fans’ backlash on Twitter

Spurs will next play against Aston Villa

Delle Alli has been in decent form this season, having scored eight goals along with four assists in 28 games. His side are placed sixth on the Premier League points table with 37 points to their credit. Tottenham Hotspur will next play against Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League.

Also Read | Dele Alli nutmegs referee during Tottenham's win against Southampton: WATCH

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
TWITTER REACTS TO PARASITE'S WIN
RUSSIAN PLANE LANDS ON ITS BELLY
OMAR ABDULLAH'S SISTER MOVES TO SC
GUJ CM TAKES PART IN PRO-CAA RALLY
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK