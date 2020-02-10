Tottenham Star Dele Alli 'sorry' After Mocking Coronavirus On Social Media

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli has apologised for mocking coronavirus victims in a video released on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The midfielder had earlier mocked an Asian man, joking about the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped many people across the world (particularly in China).

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli apologises for mocking coronavirus victims

Dele Alli’s caption on the social media platform read as, "Hi guys, it's Dele. I just wanted to apologise on my behalf for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday, it wasn't funny and I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club.” The midfielder further said, "I don't want you to have that impression of me because it wasn't funny and I realised that straight away and took it down.”

Dele Alli appears to mock coronavirus victims

In the early video that Dele Alli posted on Snapchat, he is seen wearing a mask with a concerned look. In another story, the player shows a bottle of handwash, with the caption, “This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me og.“

Dele Alli faces fans’ backlash on Twitter

As a Spurs fan, I think he deserves at least one-match ban. #NoRoomForRacism — tkang20 (@tkang20) February 9, 2020

Elliott got a 2 week ban for a daft video he made years ago as a kid. Any chance of consistency? — Ash McNally (@ash_mcnally90) February 9, 2020

Will get no punishment because he's an Englishman playing for Spurs — Matteo (@Dayotchanculle) February 9, 2020

#BTSARMY its time we cancelled racist Spurs forward Dele Alli. I'm in tears after watching him make coronavirus jokes about that innocent Asian man at Heathrow airport. 😢 He also said the similar jokes about Jungkook few days ago. 😠 #DeleAlliIsOverParty — Mustafa 🇵🇰 (@_Mustafak2108) February 9, 2020

A lot of people on social media have done worse in relation to the Chinese coronavirus but Dele Alli is in the spotlight.



Man needs to apologise & make it public - he also has fans in China.



Celeb or not, I don't know why people think mocking this how they do is okay. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Ryan Colaço (Ryan C™) #Arsenal #AFC (@Ryan_Colaco) February 9, 2020

Spurs will next play against Aston Villa

Delle Alli has been in decent form this season, having scored eight goals along with four assists in 28 games. His side are placed sixth on the Premier League points table with 37 points to their credit. Tottenham Hotspur will next play against Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League.

