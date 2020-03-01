Twelve More People Test Positive For Deadly Coronavirus In UK

Chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty of UK has reportedly announced that twelve more people have tested positive for Coronavirus in the UK taking the total number of cases to 35. According to the reports, Whitty said that as of 9 am GMT, 12 patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19. The report said that three patients were close contacts of an already identified case.

The Health Minister of UK Matt Hancock reportedly said on March 1 that the UK was planning to heighten its precautionary measures amid the global Coronavirus outbreak before it gets worse. Hancock described the outbreak as a “very, very significant challenge”, according to the international media reports.

PM to chair meeting

As per the reports, a meeting is expected to take place on Monday by the government's emergency response committee and it will be chaired by British PM Boris Johnson. The move signifies stepping up Britain's preparations for the deadly outbreak which originated in China and has claimed more than 3000 lives worldwide.

Hancock told British media that they have their own strategy to contain the spread of the virus which is a challenging task. He added that the UK Health Ministry is making plans in case the situation gets worse. According to reports, if the government finds the virus spreading rapidly, it has decided to let retired health workers register to work again and it will encourage people to work at home.

UK government to launch campaign

Britain currently has 23 confirmed Coronavirus cases, as per reports. While addressing the media, Hancock also said that a visit to a British hospital had left him “100 per cent confident in its medical resilience”. As per reports, the UK government will launch a new public information campaign this week, which will encourage people to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.

According to the reports, World Health Organisation issued a severe warning that urged elderly people to skip routine appointments at doctors' surgeries and hospitals. The major step comes after a worker at an infant school in Berkshire was one of three further patients from England who tested positive for the deadly coronavirus

