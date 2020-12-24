COVID-19: Here's How Scientists Discovered A New Strain Of Coronavirus In The UK

The new strain of COVID-19, which is currently worrying medical professionals across the world and not just in the United Kingdom, where it was first discovered, was first detected by scientists who were studying the increase in cases in the country. The medical experts were alarmed as COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the southeast part of England despite restrictions imposed by the government.

Read: Germany Suspends Air Links With UK Amid Concerns Over Rapid Spread Of New COVID-19 Strain

At first, health officials had presumed the surge was maybe due to disregard towards health and safety protocols by the public. However, they later held that the new strain was responsible for the rise in infections. The new strain came to light in December but the samples in which it was found were collected in September. This led to the UK government announcing a strict Tier 4 lockdown in some parts of the UK, where the new strain was more frequently being detected than other parts of the country.

Stricter curbs imposed in the UK

Under the new restrictions, non-essential services and retail outlets have been ordered to shut down, curb on social gatherings has been imposed, and people have been advised to stay at home at all time unless absolutely necessary. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance, and the Cabinet agreed that the new strain of the COVID-19 has changed the current landscape, and a lockdown was deemed necessory to contain the spread of the virus and protect lives. It is not clear at the moment whether the new strain is also responsible for the higher mortality rate.

Read: More EU Nations Ban Travel From UK As New COVID-19 Strain Spreads Rapidly

Research ongoing

After the UK government came to know about the new strain on December 8, it informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) about the new variant. It remains unclear how the new strain affects the current COVID-19 vaccines and treatment. However, pharmaceutical companies have maintained that they expect their vaccines to work against all variants. Scientists have been conducting extensive research on the new variant. In response, several countries have suspended flight travel to and from the United Kingdom. So far, the new strain has been detected in Australia, the Netherlands, and South Africa.

Read: UK PM To Hold Crisis Meeting As Several Countries Impose Travel Ban Over New COVID Strain

What has WHO said about the new strain?

Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has come out and said that it is aware of the new variant of COVID-19 but noted that there is still no evidence of the pathogen behaving any differently from the existing types of virus that have rocked the world since the beginning of 2020. Last week, WHO Emergencies Director Dr. Mike Ryan had said in a Geneva news conference that authorities are still looking at the significance of the strain discovery and added, “We have seen many variants, this virus evolves and changes over time.”

Read: India Bans All Flights From UK Till December 31, Amid Concerns Over 'new COVID-19 Strain'