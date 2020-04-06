COVID-19: NHS Staff 'unite In Grief' After Midwife Dies From Deadly Virus

As the deadly coronavirus has claimed more than 69,000 lives around the world and the healthcare workers are trying their best to overcome the disease, a heartbreaking photo showed the colleagues of a midwife who died after testing positive for the virus. The image shared on Facebook, showed the colleagues of Lynsay Coventry, who was a midwife at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, bowing down in a sign of respect. As per international media reports, Lynsay was just 54 and was a long-standing member of the maternity team.

‘United in grief’

The caption of the post shared by midwife Rachael Marchant read, “This is what our maternity unit in Harlow looked like on Friday. My friends, work colleagues and work-family all united in grief! We stand apart to minimise spread but stand together in mourning the loss of our midwife! Part of us has been lost but we still go on with our work for you all! If this doesn’t stop you from going out this weekend then we shouldn’t be friends!”

It further read, “I beg u, stay home! I would give anything to stay home with my 3 children and stay away from this deadly virus, but I can’t! I hope you sleep well my beautiful friend! Until we meet again!”

The comments section of the post has been filled with condolences. While speaking to an international media outlet, Lance McCarthy, chief executive of the hospital, said that Lynsay will always be remembered for her professionalism and commitment to the women she supported. Lance added that Lynsay has been a midwife at the hospital for ten years and her loss will be felt by the maternity tee and colleagues from across the organisation.

Further informing, Lance said that the 54-year-old had been tested positive for COVID-19 and died on April 2. She also followed that national guidance and self-isolated at home when she developed symptoms and was at work in the time before her death.

The chief midwifery officer of England, Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, also reportedly paid her condolences and said that she was deeply moved and saddened to hear about the death. She added that Lynsay was a ‘highly-regarded’ midwife and her dedication to women, babies and their families will be remembered and cherished by everyone. Jacqueline further urged people to stay at home and follow the government’s advice to keep the healthcare workers safe and protected.

(Image source: Facebook/ Rachel Marchant)

