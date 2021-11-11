COVID-19: Pet Dog Infected In UK; Tests Suggest Coronavirus Transmitted By Owners

A pet dog in the United Kingdom recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Christine Middlemiss, on Wednesday. Dr Middlemiss said that several tests were conducted at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge on November 3, Wednesday, and the disease was confirmed.

As per the statement, following the tests, all evidence implied that the coronavirus disease was transmitted to the dog by its owners, who were earlier tested positive for COVID-19. The statement added that there has been no indication that the dog was associated with the transmission of the infection to its owners and informed that pets or other domestic animals are not capable of transmitting the infection to humans.

'No proof that pets can transmit COVID-19 to owners': UK Chief Veterinary Officer

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said, "The infected dog was undergoing treatment for another unrelated condition and is recovering," The Guardian reported. She went on to say that it is quite unusual for dogs to become infected from the disease, and when they do, they normally exhibit only minimal clinical indications and recover in a matter of days.

Dr Middlemiss added that there was no proof that pets may effectively transmit the virus to people and informed that they will keep a close eye on this scenario and will provide appropriate help to pet owners in case things deteriorate.

Additionally, Dr Katherine Russell, Consultant Medical Epidemiologist of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said that the COVID-19 disease is mostly transferred from person to person, although it can also pass from humans to animals in some cases. Handwashing should be done on a frequent basis, particularly before and after contact with animals, according to standard public health recommendations, she added. "Pet owners can access the latest government guidance on how to continue to care for their animals during the COVID-19 pandemic," ANI quoted Dr Russell as saying.

Dr Russell added that, in accordance with international obligations, the case was notified to the World Organisation for Animal Health and revealed that a small number of COVID-19 instances have been confirmed in pets in various European, North American, and Asian countries.

Earlier last year, the APHA lab discovered coronavirus infection in a cat, and a recent study from the Netherlands has revealed that the coronavirus infection is frequent in cats and dogs owned by COVID-19 positive individuals.

(Image: @Paulinel/Unsplash/Representative)