COVID-19: Trials Begin Of New Antibody Treatment To Prevent Infection Soon After Exposure

Amid surge in coronavirus cases across the world, a new antibody treatment is being trialled in hopes that it could prevent people from developing the deadly virus after being exposed to the disease. According to SkyNews, the antibody, known as AZD7442, has been developed by UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and is now being looked by the University College London Hospitals NHS Trust as part of a new trial called 'Storm Chaser'. So far, ten people have been injected with the new antibody as part of the trial and UCLH aims to recruit 1,125 people worldwide.

Dr. Catherine Houlihan, who is the UCLH virologist and who is also leading the campaign, said that the officials, for now, know that the antibody combination can neutralise the virus. She added that authorities hope to find that giving this treatment via injection can lead to immediate protection against the development of coronavirus in people who have been exposed. Further, she informed that UCLH aims to inject people from key groups, including healthcare workers, students in shared accommodation, the military and those who recently have been exposed to the deadly virus.

READ: UK COVID Strain Detected In Eight European Countries, Says WHO's Regional Director

Along with 'Storm Chaser', another antibody is also being trailed in the hope that it could help people who cannot benefit from vaccinations, such as those with a compromised immune system, or those at increased risk of coronavirus due to factors such as age or their health. The second antibody trial is known as 'Provent' and it will be tested on volunteers including older people, those in long-term care and those with conditions such as HIV and cancer.

As per reports, Dr. Nicky Longley, UCLH infectious diseases consultant and who is leading 'Provent', said that officials want to reassure anyone whose vaccine may not work that they can offer an alternative which is just as protective. In a separate statement, NHS England national medical Professor Stephen Powis also said that the continuing contribution of the NHS to pioneering global efforts to fight coronavirus is remarkable. He added that the two clinical trials are an important addition to testing new therapeutic approaches as antibody treatment may offer an alternative patient group who cannot benefit from a vaccine, such as immunocompromised patients.

READ: COVID-19: Everything About The New Coronavirus Variant Discovered In Nigeria

New strain of COVID in the UK

Meanwhile, the news of the antibody trials come as the new strain of the virus was detected in the United Kingdom. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed the public about the new COVID-19 strain on December 2 and imposed a harsher lockdown to contain the spread on Saturday. The new strain was first detected by scientists who were studying the increase in cases in the country. The medical experts were alarmed as COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the southeast part of England despite restrictions imposed by the government.

As per the experts, this type of infection is more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. Following the arrival of the new strain, several countries introduced new travel restrictions. The new strain has also been identified in countries including South Africa, Australia, the Netherlands.

(Image: Rep/AP)

READ: US Makes COVID-19 Screening Mandatory For Passengers From UK Amid New Virus Strain Fear

READ: COVID-19 Vaccines Can Be Modified Within Minutes To Fight New Strain, Experts Assure