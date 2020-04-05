COVID-19: UK Govt Debunks 5G Conspiracy Theories Amid Pandemic Crisis

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, UK government bashed the “disgusting fake news” that 5G networks in the country caused the pandemic. In a press conference, the British government members not only informed that such news during a crisis will create panic but also assured that it is “completely false”. While most people are confined to their homes in a bid to practise social distancing, several rumours have taken over the internet leading to panic buying or anxiety issue sin some people.

As of April 5, the number of coronavirus cases in the UK is 41,903 with at least 4,313 fatalities. UK Cabinet Office Minister, Michael Gove also said that conspiracy theory about 5G networks, which is taking several rounds on the internet, is “nonsense” and “dangerous”. In a further tough response to the rumours, NHS England’s national medical director Stephen Powis called the 5G story as “utter rubbish” and “worst kind of fake news”. According to Powis, it is especially during current times while the world is battling a pandemic, that mobile networks remain “absolutely critical” to everyone.

According to reports, the trashing response by the British government came after emergency services were called in Birmingham after at least a 70ft 5G mast was found in blazes. Powis also acknowledged in the conference tat the same networks are also used by medical practitioners to respond to public and provide assistance. He, therefore, added that he is “absolutely disgusted” that citizens are taking action against the basic infrastructure that medical officials need to combat the nationwide emergency.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 64,741 lives worldwide as of April 5. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 206 countries and has infected at least 1,202,963 people. Out of the total infections, 246,690 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

