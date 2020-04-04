The Debate
UK Health Secretary Says 'some Nurses' Died Fighting Coronavirus, Netizens Furious

UK News

British health secretary Matt Hancock is being called ‘disrespectful’  after he claimed that four doctors and ‘some nurses' died fighting coronavirus.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Health Secretary criticized for saying 'some nurses' had died

British health secretary Matt Hancock is being called ‘disrespectful’  after he claimed that four doctors had died due to the deadly coronavirus as well as ‘some nurses’. Many social media users have called his use of the term ‘some nurses’ to refer to the medical professionals that had died on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic as ‘disgusting’.

'Sickening'

Take a look at the video below.

After he made the remark, his fellow panellist chimes and claims that the government was not even counting the nurses that have gotten sick or unfortunately died fighting the coronavirus. Take a look at people’s reaction below.

First Published:
