UK Health Secretary Says 'some Nurses' Died Fighting Coronavirus, Netizens Furious

British health secretary Matt Hancock is being called ‘disrespectful’ after he claimed that four doctors had died due to the deadly coronavirus as well as ‘some nurses’. Many social media users have called his use of the term ‘some nurses’ to refer to the medical professionals that had died on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic as ‘disgusting’.

'Sickening'

Take a look at the video below.

Matt Hancock - 4 Doctors have died & some nurses



Donna Kinnair(Royal College of Nursing) - They're not even counting the nurses, Matt...#bbcqt #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/PIghy1yuxy — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 2, 2020

After he made the remark, his fellow panellist chimes and claims that the government was not even counting the nurses that have gotten sick or unfortunately died fighting the coronavirus. Take a look at people’s reaction below.

Matt Hancock “Four doctors have died and some nurses”.



No one is counting the number of nurses that have died from Covid-19!



What about other NHS staff?

Porters? Cleaners? Admin?



This is sickening!



Tory elitism laid bare.pic.twitter.com/z1hTy4YCPp — Mark Adkins (@MarkMyWordsJCPM) April 3, 2020

Wow. “Four doctors and some nurses have died” - Matt Hancock SOME?!?!? SOME NURSES?? Are nurses not as important as doctors? Absolutely disgraceful. #questiontime — Leonie Mahoney (@leocass) April 2, 2020

Hancock: 4 doctors have died, and some nurses. So disrespectful. This side eye from Dame Donna Kinnair is everything. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/VxNryWYG4j — #HellomynameisCatherine (@boogieshoe) April 2, 2020

Excuse me: ‘and some nurses -‘ ? He really said that? https://t.co/jdnX1IUkA2 — A C Grayling #FBPE🕷 #Reform #Rejoin 🐟 (@acgrayling) April 2, 2020

Matt Hancock on #bbcqt tonight....”4 doctors have died & some nurses”......some nurses 😡 are you kidding me....we’re so unimportant nobody’s bothering to count us when we die 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 thanks to Dame Donna Kinnair for her voice of reason tonight @theRCN pic.twitter.com/P20HktUPHx — Victoria Cuthill MSc RN 🧬 (@VickyChas3) April 2, 2020

The fact @MattHancock doesn't even realise that nurses who are sadly losing their lives to #Covid19 are not being recorded is really very, very upsetting. — Danielle T RN 💙#TeamNHS #StayHomeStaySafe 💖 (@daniellejade198) April 2, 2020

A bit worrying that the health secretary doesn't know how many nurses have died. — The Equalizer #GTTO (@TheEqualizer__) April 3, 2020

Could he be any more patronising..... no insulting! ‘Some’ nurses! 😡 — World Watchers (@world360view) April 2, 2020

