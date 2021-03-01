COVID-19: Up To Six Cases Of 'Manaus Variant' Detected In UK

At least six cases of the 'Manaus variant' of the coronavirus, which was first identified in Brazil, have been detected in the United Kingdom, the health officials confirmed it on February 28. Public Health England (PHE) has identified the cases of this "concerning variant" in the country, three in England and three in Scotland. Scientists have said that the variant is more transmissible and may be more resistant to existing vaccines.

Two of the cases in England are from one household in South Gloucestershire with a history of travel to Brazil and they are not thought to be linked to the third individual whose whereabouts are unknown, according to health officials. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that there was "no threat to the wider public" after concerns were raised following the announcement that a person with highly contagious Brazil strain had not been traced. The scientists have also said that 'Manaus variant' may be able to infect people who have previously had COVID-19.

Public Health England monitoring the situation

One case that had travelled to Brazil has been isolating at home with their household since returning to the UK. Public Health England and Test and Trace official system is following up with all passengers on Swiss Air flight LX318 travelling from Sao Paulo via Zurich and landing in London Heathrow on February 10 to test them and their households. The Public Health England Officials has also asked the passengers on the flight who have not contacted to contact the health department so that they arrange a test for you and your household contacts.

"Although the risk to the wider community is considered low", however, Public Health England is working in collaboration with South Gloucestershire Council to assess the situation. Test and Trace officials are taking swift and decisive action to deploy surge asymptomatic testing as well as increasing sequencing of positive samples from the area. They have also advised residents of South Gloucestershire to visit the council’s website for more information on testing.