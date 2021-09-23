Covishield Not A Problem, Discussions On With Builders Of CoWIN App: UK High Commissioner

Clarifying the "distrust" over the COVID-19 vaccination policy for those travelling to the UK from India, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, stated that Covishield is not the "obstacle" and added that technical discussions are being held regarding certification of the vaccine.

Ellis added that the United Kingdom is in constant touch with the builders of the CoWIN app and NHS app to short out the certification issues. Notably, CoWIN is the Indian government web portal for COVID-19 vaccination registration, owned and operated by India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It is considered the backbone of the COVID vaccination drive in India. NHS, on the other hand, is an application that allows patients to avail various National Health Service schemes in England.

"We're clear Covishield is not a problem. The UK is open to travel and we're already seeing a lot of people going from India to the UK, be it tourists, business people or students. Over 62,500 student visas have been issued in the year ending June 2021, which is an increase of almost 30% as compared to the previous year," Ellis said in a statement.

"We have been having detailed technical discussions regarding certification, with the builders of the CoWIN app and the NHS app, about both apps. They're happening at a rapid pace, to ensure that both countries mutually recognise the vaccine certificates issued by each other," added Alex Ellis.

Indians still have to follow rules set out for "non-vaccinated" travellers

It is worth noting that the statement from the British High Commissioner to India came after the updated international travel advisory included AstraZeneca's Covishield among the eligible COVID-19 vaccine formulations but kept India out of the 18 countries on an approved vaccinations list.

As per the advisory issued on Wednesday, Indians still have to follow rules set out for "non-vaccinated" travellers. According to the updated UK vaccination certification policy, it has allowed the travellers who has taken vaccine from these public health bodies- Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Interestingly, during the initial days of rolling out the vaccination drive, the United Kingdom administered the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine to its citizens. However, it has not accepted the Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield in the category of 'approved vaccine' despite knowing the vaccine has been developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Meanwhile, India on Tuesday that it will be within its rights to take reciprocal measures against UK's "discriminatory" move to recognise the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine but not Covishield if the issue is not satisfactorily resolved.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/PTI)