David Cameron Congratulates Boris Johnson, Says It's End Of 'Corbynism'

After a landslide victory for the Conservatives in the UK general elections, former Prime Minister David Cameron congratulated Boris Johnson on his re-election. Cameron, in a statement, said that the “extraordinary and powerful” result marked the end of Corbyn, the Labour leader, and ‘Corbynism’ saying it is good for the country.

“But more importantly, this provides us with a strong and decisive government that can deliver the dynamic economy and good public services we need,” said Cameron.

“A lot of people put their trust in the Conservatives for the first time and we must continue to earn that trust by governing for the whole country,” said the former PM adding that Johnson has his full support.

Brexit seems final

The Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, won 365 seats out the 650 which has now set the ball rolling for the impending Brexit. Conservatives needed to cross the halfway mark, i.e. 325 seats, on their own to ensure Brexit on January 31. The huge victory margin is considered as a strong affirmation from the people of Britain towards the Brexit since Conservatives contested the election with a central theme of ‘Get Brexit Done’.

After the results were announced, Johnson gave a roaring speech and said that the British people left no room for ‘ifs and buts’.

“Getting Brexit done is now the irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people. With these elections, we put an end to miserable threats of the second referendum.”

Meanwhile, the crushing defeat for the Labour Party, worst since 1935, left Jeremy Corbyn with no choice other than relinquish the party leadership position. Jeremy Corbyn announced his decision, on December 13, to step down as the leader saying he will not lead the party in any future general election campaign. The Labour Party won 203 seats in the general elections and will again lead the opposition in the Parliament. Scottish National Party (SNP) emerged as the third-largest party with 48 seats and the Liberal Democrats, led by Jo Swinson, managed to win 11 seats.

