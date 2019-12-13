UK General Election: Jeremy Corbyn Delivers Worst Labour Result Since 1935

Boris Johnson's Conservative Party just acquired a historic majority in UK general elections on December 12 while Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn showed worst result since 1935. The Conservatives gained 161-seat majority in the House of Commons for a total of 364 as the right-wing party took over the traditional strongholds from dozens of Labour candidates. Boris Johnson, the re-elected Prime Minister of Britain hailed the 'powerful new mandate to get Brexit done' proposed by the 'one-Nation Conservative government'. Johnson has credited his 'win' to the British People for gaining the historic Conservative majority since the 1990s.

Corbyn set to resign

While the results of UK general elections were still rolling out, the Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn announced his decision to step down as the leader. Corbyn said that he will not lead UK's main opposition party in another election after facing a crushing defeat in the December election. Even the exit polls showed Boris Johnson and the Conservatives winning a landslide 368 seats in the election which would give them a very comfortable majority in the 650-seat parliament. The results have declared the biggest conservative party since the time of Britain's Iron Lady Margret Thatcher in 1987.

Corbyn said, "I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign”.

Johnson's victory speech

During his victory speech, Johnson addressed the enthusiastic audience roaring phrases like, 'we did it', 'we pulled it off', 'broke the deadlock'. The re-elected UK PM expressed his joy over the 'glorious pre-breakfast moment' of Conservatives acquiring 364 seats in the British Parliament leaving 'no if's, no but's, no maybe's' that the new government will 'finally' get Brexit done by January 31, 2020'

Johnson said, “Getting Brexit done is now the irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people. With these elections, we put an end to miserable threats of the second referendum.”

