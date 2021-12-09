Denmark: People Get Trapped Inside IKEA Store Amid Snowstorm; Enjoy 'fun' Overnight Stay

A group of 25 employees and six customers had to stay overnight in an IKEA store in Aalborg in Denmark. They were forced to stay in the store due to the snowstorm as around 12 inches of snow fell rapidly, reported Insider. It resulted in the employees and customers being trapped in the store and a sleepover in the IKEA store.

31 people have a sleepover in IKEA store due to a snowstorm

People did not panic amid the snowstorm, rather they stayed calm and even chose the bed they wanted to sleep in to get good display of the showroom. The employees and the customers had a sleepover on Wednesday night, 1 December. They were forced to spend the night sleeping in beds in the IKEA store. An employee, Peter Elmose, who has been working in IKEA for a long time, however for the first time stayed overnight in the store.

Elmose told Insider that it was a "once in a lifetime experience" and they all spent the evening watching TV, playing card games and eating food in the cafeteria.

Furthermore, Elmose while speaking to Insider revealed that after doing all the activities they rested on the bed in the showroom. The group of people who stayed in the showroom watched Christmas movies and soccer matches. As per the Insider report, Elmose mentioned that they not only watched movies and matches, they also enjoyed eating buns, hot chocolate, coffee and beer. Moreover, Elmose revealed that three women who worked at a nearby store came to the Ikea store for shelter. Elmose added that everyone was fine with the matter and they had a nice time together. He also stated that everyone who was trapped in the store was able to find a comfortable bed and took proper rest, and added that they changed the setting and bedsheets in the morning and the store was ready for customers again.

Image: Unsplash/Representative