UK PM's Top Advisor Breaks Lockdown Rules Despite Having COVID-19 Symptoms

Dominic Cummings, who is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top advisor, drew police attention as he reportedly broke the coronavirus lockdown. According to an international media outlet, Cummings left his London home to stay with his parents in Durham. While the main opposition Labour Party demanded an explanation, several reports also noted that Cummings was suffering from symptoms of COVID-19.

As per reports, the police officials in Durham confirmed that they received a tip-off on March 31 about someone who had travelled to the city from London. The police in a statement said that officers made contact with the owners of that address who confirmed that the individual in question was present and was self-isolating in part of the house. They further added that in line with the national policing guidance, officers explained to the family the guidelines around self-isolation and reiterated the appropriate advice around essential travel.

Cummings was reportedly spotted near his parents’ home with his son and wife. While it is believed that Cummings did not break official guidance because the couple stayed in a separate building, the Labour Party demanded the ruling party to provide a ‘swift explanation’ for his actions. A spokesperson also reportedly said that PM’s chief advisor appears to have breached the lockdown rules even though the government guidelines were very clear to stay at home and no non-essential travel.

While speaking to an international media outlet, the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford also said that Cummings should resign or be dismissed by Johnson. Ed Davey, who is the acting leader of the lIberal Democrats also reportedly said that if Dominic Cummings has broken the guidelines he will have to resign.

Opposition leaders criticise the government

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders have been criticising the progress made by Boris Johnson’s government. While the UK government is confident about the track and trace smartphone app, opposition lawmakers said that an earlier promise of a nationwide roll-out of an NHS-developed app had slipped for the middle of this month.

As per reports, the UK currently has more than 255,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 36,475 lives in the country. Despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, UK PM Boris Johnson expressed optimism and said that the rate at which the virus is spreading among people was below one which is the outcome of the general public’s adherence to the social distancing measures.

(Image: AEHALL1983/Twitter)

