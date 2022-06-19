Duchess Camilla Opens Up On Married Life With Prince Charles; 'It's Not Easy Sometimes'

After the grand celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee that took place earlier this month, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is now eyeing her 75th birthday. The Duchess of Cornwall will turn 75 n July 17. In honour of her birthday month, Camilla was recently featured in a special interview by British Vogue, during which she opened up on her married life with Prince Charles.

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla's relationship has been in the limelight ever since they first met while being married to different people. The couple has now been married for nearly 17 years and is seemingly going strong. Talking about their relationship, Camilla recently opened up about how she and Prince Charles balanced their married life and their royal duties.

Camilla revealed how it is not easy to maintain the balance sometimes, yet they made sure to try to meet every day. She called themselves, "ships passing in the night," and added how, despite all odds, they always sit down together to have a cup of tea and discuss their day. She further talked about the nice things in their relationship and mentioned how they often read books while sitting in different corners of the room.

Camilla said, "It's not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet. Sometimes it's like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day." "It’s lovely to catch up when we have a bit of time. You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to make conversation. You just sit and be together," she added.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camila's relationship timeline

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla met at a polo match in 1970 and remained friends for years. They also got married to Princess Diana and Andrew Parker-Bowles respectively in 1981 and 1972. Years later, Andrew and Camilla called off their wedding in 1995, while Prince Charles and Princess Diana also got divorced in 1996. In 2005, Prince Charles and Camila tied the knot and are still enjoying their married life.

