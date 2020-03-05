After Prince William, Duchess Of Cornwall Becomes Second Royal To Joke About Coronavirus

After Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla became the second senior royal to joke about coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, during a visit to the London Transport Museum, Camilla joked about going into self-isolation because of coronavirus.

Media reports suggest that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were on a royal visit to a London museum when Camilla jokingly said, "I'm self-isolating" referring to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

According to reports, Camilla and Prince of Wales met people at the museum where they shook hands with some of them. The duchess reportedly wore gloves during her visit while Prince Charles was spotted barehanded.

Earlier on the same day, Prince William jokingly said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus during their ongoing three-day-long visit to Ireland. Prince William also said that the coronavirus outbreak is being a little hyped as it doesn't seem that dramatic to him.

The world is scrambling to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, including the United Kingdom, where around 85 people have tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, the United Kingdom has tested more than 16,000 citizens since the disease broke out in early December last year.

The level of risk in the United Kingdom has been increased from moderate to high with authorities restricting travellers to enter the country without proper screening. Italy is the most affected country in Europe where over 100 people have lost their lives due to the virus, the most number of deaths outside mainland China.

Coronavirus outbreak

The new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has claimed more than 3,200 lives across the globe and has infected over 95,000 people since December 2019. According to reports, at least 268 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak in the 21st century.

The virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

