Prince William & Kate Middleton In Ireland Joke About Spreading 'much Hyped' Coronavirus

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are on a three-day visit to Ireland where they met the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. According to media reports, during his first day in Ireland, Prince William jokingly said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus. Prince William also said that the coronavirus outbreak is being hyped as it doesn't seem that dramatic to him as how it is being portrayed in the media.

During their three day visit to Ireland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited incredibly scenic Howth taking in sweeping views of the Irish coastline on the famous cliff walk. The Duke and Duchess also visited Extern Charity’s Savannah House, which helps vulnerable young people aged 10-17 to develop vital independent living and social skills. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge received a warm welcome from President Michael D. Higgins and Mrs. Higgins on their first day in the country.

Back in Co. Dublin, The Duke and Duchess visited incredibly scenic Howth this sunny afternoon, taking in sweeping views of the Irish coastline on the famous cliff walk☀️ #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/aSGCL7DtBD — British Embassy (@BritEmbDublin) March 4, 2020

As per reports, there are currently 85 active cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, out of which 34 cases were reported in the last 36 hours. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday outlined plans to tackle the virus outbreak in the country after the number of positive cases rose in the country. The risk level in the continent was increased from moderate to high and people are being advised to avoid going to public places.

Coronavirus outbreak

The new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has claimed more than 3,200 lives across the globe and has infected over 95,000 people since December 2019. According to reports, at least 268 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak in the 21st century. The virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

Image Credit: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter