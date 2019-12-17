Ellie Goulding Approaches Driver Whose Car Was Pushed By Truck

Footage captured on Monday shows the articulated truck pushing a Volkswagen GTi that is stuck sideways on its front grille and bumper in Western Ave stretch of the A40 in London. The shocking video shows, other vehicles honking their horns in a bid to save the driver trapped inside of the black car while Britsh singer Ellie Goulding, driving alongside the terrifying collision attempts to get the trucker's attention.

A40 was on a mad one today😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NI5TTa01e6 — Shaan Assi (@ShaanAssi99) December 16, 2019

Goulding posted about incident

It was later revealed that the man stuck behind the wheel of the Volkswagen is Jack Joy, a contributor to popular Youtube channel CarThrottle. Goulding, 27, posted about the incident on Instagram stories, calling the incident the craziest thing she’s ever seen on the road. She also added that while everyone was just driving past, her driver guy stopped. The victim revealed that Love me like you do hitmaker also came out of her car and questioned the driver of his actions. In the social media story, she said that she couldn’t believe the first instinct of the other drivers who got out and instantly started filming on their phones and shouting abuses at the poor driver, not even checking the other driver was ok.

The truck driver apologised adding that he did not see the Volkswagen driver. He also asked for a chance to explain himself. No arrests were made in the case. A police spokesperson said that there were no reported injuries and officers had spoken with both the parties. Goulding recently, performed at the annual Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game where she performed during the halftime of the game. Ellie chose to wear a cowboy hat that made fans turn their heads. Many also mocked her for wearing the headgear. Goulding released Close to me in November this year.