Ellie Goulding Called A 'lampshade' For Her Cowboy Hat At The Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Ellie Goulding performed at the annual Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game. She performed during the halftime of the game. Ellie chose to wear a cowboy hat that made fans their heads as many also took to Twitter to mock the singer.

Here's what Ellie looked like:

Ellie Goulding could be seen wearing a half black, half white pantsuit style costume. She paired it with a white cowboy hat which had silver beads hanging from the rim of the hat. Fans couldn't help but laugh at Ellie's choice at it completed covered Ellie's eyes.

Here are some fan reactions to the hat:

Why is Ellie Goulding wearing a lampshade for a hat during halftime? pic.twitter.com/u8WCo3Z8kO — In The Loop Kenny (@InTheloopKenny) November 28, 2019

Ellie Goulding out here looking a like a Mortal Kombat DLC Character pic.twitter.com/Df0Hzak48k — Mr. Ugly Man (@RoofusGibsunn) November 28, 2019

Ellie Goulding: I need a hat to complete my outfit for the @NFL halftime.



Designer: What are you thinking?@elliegoulding : pic.twitter.com/vY12f6OAUL — ATG (@ATG_Iggles) November 28, 2019

The performance was almost cancelled, according to an article on an entertainment portal. The halftime show also served as a kick-off for the Red Kettle Campaign, which provides with food, shelter and toys to those in need. This campaign is led by The Salvation Army, which is known for its anti-LGBTQ beliefs. Ellie sent an official statement that she would pull out if they don't make a committed pledge towards the LGBTQ community. Nothing of that sort was released, and the performance continued. Ellie Goulding is currently working on her fifth studio album. She had a memorable year as she also tied a knot with Caspar Joplin. They got married on August 31.

