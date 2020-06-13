England’s Chief Nurse Dropped From No 10 Briefing For 'refusing To Back Cummings'

England’s chief nurse Ruth May was abruptly dropped from a daily Downing Street briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic. According to several reports, Ruth May was dropped because she failed to back Britain’s Prime Minister’s aide Dominic Cummings when she was asked about her opinion on the latter breaking lockdown rules and travelling to see his family. According to reports, after May was dropped, the health secretary had to present the slides on Covid-19 alongside Professor John Newton from Public Health England.

Govt denies having removed her for failure to show support

As per reports, Grant Shapps, the Secretary of State Transport of the United Kingdom in a statement denied the fact that the Ruth May was dropped because she refused to support Cummings. In the past, other scientific and medical experts had been reluctant too get involved in the Cummings row, if they had to appear at a briefing alongside a politician

According to reports, on May 28 the chief medical officer for England, Chris Whitty, and the chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, were also asked about their opinions on Cummings’ conduct and Whitty reportedly replied that neither he nor his colleague Vallance wished to comment on politics.

In an embarrassing moment for the UK government, England’s deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, while commenting on Cummings, reportedly told the media that the lockdown rules in Britain have always been clear and that they apply to all. Reports claim that Van-Tam has not reappeared for a COVID-19 briefing since he made those comments.

UK police not pursuing a case against Cummings

The British Police on May 29 reportedly said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings may have committed a ‘minor breach’ of COVID-19 lockdown but will face no further action. Cummings drew attention as it was revealed that he drove 26 miles to a castle with his wife and son and he also drove to his father’s house in Durham. Ever since the revelations about the long road trips, Cummings has been fighting for his job as it has provoked outrage across Britain.

