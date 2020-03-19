The Debate
The Debate
EU Chief Negotiator For Brexit Michel Barnier Tests Positive For Coronavirus

UK News

European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus as the cases continue to sharply rise in Europe.

EU

European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus as the cases continue to sharply rise in Europe. Barnier took to Twitter to inform about his health condition and said that he is following necessary instructions and is “doing well”.

'Godspeed to you'

The 69-year-old French politician also shared a video with the message to fight the pandemic together. Barnier has been serving as the European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom since November 2019. He has started receiving wishes from British and European politicians, including Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland and former UK MEPs, to get well soon. 

