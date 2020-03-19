EU Chief Negotiator For Brexit Michel Barnier Tests Positive For Coronavirus

European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus as the cases continue to sharply rise in Europe. Barnier took to Twitter to inform about his health condition and said that he is following necessary instructions and is “doing well”.

I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.



For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 19, 2020

'Godspeed to you'

The 69-year-old French politician also shared a video with the message to fight the pandemic together. Barnier has been serving as the European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom since November 2019. He has started receiving wishes from British and European politicians, including Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland and former UK MEPs, to get well soon.

Get well soon, captain. Wishing you all the best from the UK, despite our obvious differences, this is bigger than politics. Godspeed to you and your all — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) March 19, 2020

