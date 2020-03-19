The Debate
UK Govt's Chief Medical Adviser Quells Fear About Coronavirus, Watch Video

UK News

While the United Kingdom introduced stronger measures in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, CMO of England attempted to quell fears about the virus.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trusted source

While the United Kingdom introduced stronger measures in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, chief medical officer for England Chris Witty at a press conference, attempted to quell fears about the virus. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, several people are worrying, stressing and started to fear about the worst. However, Witty’s speech has been greatly reassuring and netizens even call him ‘genius’ and a ‘trusted source’. 

A video of his speech at the press conference has taken the internet by storm. Witty said, “For any individual person, the chances of dying from coronavirus are actually very low. Some people will not get the infection and many of the measures that we are doing at the moment will help with that. Some people will get it and have no symptoms at all. They won't even realise they had it”. 

He further added, “For those that do have symptoms, the majority will have either a mild disease or a moderate disease meaning that they can easily manage it at home, without having to the NHS, directly or in any other way”. 

'Listen to him'

The short segment of Witty’s speech has received more than nine lakh views and thousands of retweets. One user wrote, “I genuinely believe that he is a man very well qualified to talk on this stuff. People would be wise to listen to him”. Another Twitter user said, “So why the panic? Not worth destroying our economy and losing jobs. Boris said we should 'take it on the chin' - he was right. Piers Morgan and the rest of the media have turned it into a crisis”. 

First Published:
