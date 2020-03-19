UK Govt's Chief Medical Adviser Quells Fear About Coronavirus, Watch Video

While the United Kingdom introduced stronger measures in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, chief medical officer for England Chris Witty at a press conference, attempted to quell fears about the virus. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, several people are worrying, stressing and started to fear about the worst. However, Witty’s speech has been greatly reassuring and netizens even call him ‘genius’ and a ‘trusted source’.

A video of his speech at the press conference has taken the internet by storm. Witty said, “For any individual person, the chances of dying from coronavirus are actually very low. Some people will not get the infection and many of the measures that we are doing at the moment will help with that. Some people will get it and have no symptoms at all. They won't even realise they had it”.

He further added, “For those that do have symptoms, the majority will have either a mild disease or a moderate disease meaning that they can easily manage it at home, without having to the NHS, directly or in any other way”.

READ: Need Accommodation In UK Amid Coronavirus? Contact The Indian High Commission

If you’re a massive worrier like me and all you’re seeing on social media is bad news about #coronavirus then this video might help!



It’s from today’s news conference at Downing Street



The Chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty said this... pic.twitter.com/PEq4JwJC05 — CHRIS KEEN (@totallykeen) March 16, 2020

'Listen to him'

The short segment of Witty’s speech has received more than nine lakh views and thousands of retweets. One user wrote, “I genuinely believe that he is a man very well qualified to talk on this stuff. People would be wise to listen to him”. Another Twitter user said, “So why the panic? Not worth destroying our economy and losing jobs. Boris said we should 'take it on the chin' - he was right. Piers Morgan and the rest of the media have turned it into a crisis”.

If you take the time to read Prof Whitty’s biography you will see that apart from an eminent epidemiologist, the former head of the UK’s contagious disease response and the mastermind of the U.K team that helped eliminate Ebola in Africa he is uniquely qualified to speak on this! — Martin Logan (@Martlgn) March 16, 2020

Im a worrier and this did make me feel better, and I tell you what ignoring the media is even better especially @piersmorgan. There are alot of scared people out there. We dont need people shitting everyone up all the time. — Frazer87 (@moorepropgroup) March 16, 2020

READ: UK Shuts Down Schools, Cancels Exams In Coronavirus Lockdown

Please stay positive everyone.... and if you feel scared please listen to the expert and be reassured... xx https://t.co/NUNdJIp8et — Maggie Oliver (@MaggieOliverUK) March 18, 2020

This is the guy that we all need to be listening to. Not Sky News, not Sky Sports News, Not Piers Morgan



THIS GUY, THIS GUY IS A GENIUS IN HIS FIELD, AN EXPERT, A HIGHLY TRUSTED SOURCE.



For your own mental wellbeing, STOP listening to shite, please ❤️ https://t.co/457ALk6Knv — Darren John Young 💙🤍💛🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DarrenJohnYoung) March 17, 2020

READ: 'Warriors': Sikhs To Deliver Free Food To Elderly In UK Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

READ: UK Ministers Arrive For Emergency Virus Meeting