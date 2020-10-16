EU Urges Britain To Make 'necessary Moves' For Securing Deal, UK Calls It 'disappointing'

The European Union has called on the United Kingdom to make the necessary moves on the key issues of interest to the EU to make an agreement possible. After the ongoing summit of European Union leaders, the 27-members Council discussed the current epidemiological situation related to coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and post-Brexit negotiations. European Council President Charles Michel said that they fully trust and support EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, to continue negotiations.

“We are concerned by the lack of progress at the negotiation table. We are 100 per cent united...As regards the Withdrawal Agreement and its Protocols, they must be fully implemented,” said Michel.

The European Council called upon the Member States, Union institutions and all stakeholders to step up their work on preparedness and readiness at all levels and for all outcomes, including that of no agreement. It invited the Commission to give timely consideration to unilateral and time-limited contingency measures that are in the EUʼs interest.

Read: 'Ready For A No-deal': French President Warns Fishermen Must Not Be 'sacrificed' To Brexit

Read: EU's Michel Barnier Says Bloc's Unity On Getting A Fair Brexit Deal Remains 'strong'

'Disappointing'

David Frost, the EU adviser to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, called the conclusion of the council meeting on UK/EU negotiations disappointing. In a series of tweets, Frost expressed surprise over the EU’s suggestion that all future moves must come from the UK to get to an agreement. Calling the approach unusual, the UK negotiator said that Johnson will respond to it on October 16.

3/3 PM @BorisJohnson will set out UK reactions and approach tomorrow in the light of his statement of 7 September. — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) October 15, 2020

Earlier, British PM had opined that a no-deal exit would be a “good outcome for the UK”, triggering strong reactions from the 27-member bloc. The UK government had also tabled a controversial Internal Market Bill as an “insurance policy” for no-deal Brexit. The EU Council has said that the Withdrawal Agreement and its Protocols must be fully and timely implemented, noting that progress on the key issues of interest to the Union is still not sufficient for an agreement to be reached.

Read: Alan Moore Slams Superhero Films, Says They Contributed To Rise Of Trump & Brexit

Read: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discusses Brexit With French President Emmanuel Macron