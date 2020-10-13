EU's Michel Barnier Says Bloc's Unity On Getting A Fair Brexit Deal Remains 'strong'

The European Union’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, on October 13, said that the bloc’s unity on Brexit remains ‘strong’ and the member countries will continue to work for a fair deal on its future relationship with the UK. After briefing European Affairs minister in Luxembourg, Barnier took to Twitter and said that the EU ministers discussed the negotiations and implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement. Tuesday’s meeting also made the message on fishing clear, which still remain a priority in Brexit negotiations.

At #GAC today with @MarosSefcovic to brief EU Ministers on state of play of 🇪🇺🇬🇧 negotiations and the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement.



Strong EU unity confirmed ahead of European Council.



The EU will continue to work for a fair deal in the coming days and weeks. pic.twitter.com/68TNDwSVDt — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) October 13, 2020

READ: Alan Moore Slams Superhero Films, Says They Contributed To Rise Of Trump & Brexit

As the United Kingdom negotiates a rudimentary free trade agreement with the European Union, UK PM Boris Johnson had said that the prospects of the deal were good, if people used “common sense”. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph last week, the British leader said that the prospects of a year-end deal to avoid an abrupt Brexit separation were good if everybody “just exercised some common sense” and looked at the deal that is there to be done.

Both sides have acknowledged that time is running out if they are to achieve an agreement before the current Brexit transition period comes to an end, which is in December. However, Johnson has asserted that he was prepared to walk away from the negotiations if there was no agreement by the time of the next EU summit due to take place on October 15.

READ: English Villages Wake Up To Find They're Brexit's New Border

UK PM on no-deal exit

Earlier, the British PM had said that a no-deal exit would be a “good outcome for the UK”, triggering strong reactions from the 27-member bloc. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had reacted by saying that a no-deal exit would undermine trust and break the international law. European Council President Charles Michel said that the Withdrawal Agreement was concluded and ratified by both sides and has to be applied in full.

Germany’s European affairs minister Michael Roth had said that the UK needs to be more ‘realistic and pragmatic’ in the Brexit negotiations. He said that he was ‘disappointed’ over London drifting apart from the political declaration agreed between both sides as a reliable basis for the negotiations.

(Image: AP)

READ: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discusses Brexit With French President Emmanuel Macron

READ: EU, UK Negotiators Meet As Stakeholders Pin Hope On 'tunnel' Talks For Brexit Deal