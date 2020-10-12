Last Updated:

Alan Moore Slams Superhero Films, Says They Contributed To Rise Of Trump & Brexit

In an online talk for promotion for his new Hollywood flick The Show, Alan Moore launched a scathing attack on US President and UK's Brexit.

In a rare interview with entertainment news outlet Deadline, Watchmen creator and acclaimed British author Alan Moore said that he isn’t happy with the popularity of superhero movies, adding, it led to Donald Trump’s acquisition of power and Britain’s exit from EU. In an online talk for promotion for his new Hollywood flick The Show, the 66-year-old launched a scathing attack on US President, who he said was a result of an “infantilized population” and “blighted culture” evolved out of the superhero movies. 

Moore is a leading contributor to the revival of the 80s comic book industry with his masterpieces such as V for Vendetta, Batman: The killing of the Joke, the Ballad of Halo Jones, and eventually became a part of DC Comics. His work has inspired movies such as The Avengers and Justice League, Dark Knight Rises, Voice of the Fire, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, all based on superheroes. Moore, however, refuses his name to be linked with any such projects that distracted the new generation from 'complexities of the modern world.

Moore claimed that, personally, he hadn’t watched any superhero movies since Tim Burton’s Batman, calling the character dangerous, and that it was misleading the population. While he appreciated the work of art, Moore believed that the popularity of the genre spiralled far beyond its intended “original means”, adding, the genre was created to entertain working-class people and children.

Era of 'Captain America'

According to Moore, Donald Trump was elected in 2016 when the superheroes movies were a hit and dominated the global box office and the audience. Some of the movies released about that time were Captain America: Civil War, Suicide Squad, Doctor Strange, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, X-Men: Apocalypse among a series of others. In a 2016 interview with a Brazilian writer for his book, Folha de São Paulo, Moore called the superheroes as “white supremacist dreams” of the master race, as was reported by NYTimes in an Op-Ed.

Moore's stance came after director Martin Scorsese compared the superhero movies to theme parks. Moore criticized marvel heroes as a smattering of non-white characters and creating a bizarre modern culture. The Internet seemingly stood divided at Moore’s theory of modern appetite for superhero movies leading to a limited perspective. 

