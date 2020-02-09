Fox Wanders Into British Parliament Startling Law Makers; Tours Building Before Capture

After the tense Brexit, the British parliament on Friday witnessed an unexpected visitor - a fox. Taking to Twitter, a Labour MP Karl Turner shared photos of the fox wandering the halls of the parliament. Reports state that the fox was spotted on four different floors of the building on Thursday night. Subsequently, the police reportedly caught the fox on the fourth floor of the building and carried it outside in a box before releasing it.

Fox wanders in British Parliament

Beautiful fox popped into Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/C5QsOp5z8c — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) February 6, 2020

Netizens mull the reason of fox's visit

Hunting Tories? — Chris Clee (@CCleePolitical) February 7, 2020

Parliament is fine. It's the Queen's Counsel it wants to avoid. — Damien #FUEU #ETHOL (@lexitman) February 7, 2020

Kate Hoey resigns and the foxes think they own the place — David S (@ds000001) February 6, 2020





A predator who destroys lives just for fun entered Parliament today. Dominic Cummings is 48. — Matt Bluefoot (@MattBluefoot) February 7, 2020

After 47 years of European Union membership, Britain finally left the 27-nation bloc on January 31 at 11:00 pm (local time). UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Britain's departure as a 'moment of real national renewal and change' while thousands of supporters gathered outside the British Parliament. Most Britons were seen welcoming the moment they longed for since the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union which was joined back in 1973 with 52 percent Britons backing the decision of Brexit

Johnson said that Brexit recaptured sovereignty – to deliver the changes people voted for. As Britain moves into an 11-month transition period with the EU, Michel Barnier, the European Union's head of negotiations with the UK called the Brexit day as 'emotional'. However, Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party in the UK called it the last day before Britons 'break free'.

