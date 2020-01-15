Megxit: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit Gets The Quirky Amul Treatment

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced to take up a 'progressive' role of becoming financially dependent, #Megxit started trending across social media platforms. Joining the trend was dairy brand Amul which has come up with a creative topical ad. Punning on Margaret Mitchell's historical classic novel Gone With the Wind, they called it 'Gone With The Windsor'.

Megxit

The royal couple's decision to step back from their senior roles from the royal family, working towards financial sufficiency and having their settlement in Canada, has not gone down well with her majesty Queen Elizabeth II. However, after a constructive talk, the queen has given a go-ahead to the royal couple's decision. In the interim, the couple will be dividing their time between their home at Frogmore Cottage in south-east England and a mansion on Vancouver Island in Canada.

The statement issued by the royal couple read, "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the statement said. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support her Majesty the Queen.”

Boris Johnson's take on Megxit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he believes the royal family can resolve the rift over the plans of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who want to break free of their royal roles and move to Canada. The plans of Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have received tentative approval from Queen Elizabeth II, who said she and other senior royals regret the decision but understand and respect it.

The Megxit memes

The decision of the royal couple has taken the internet by storm with netizens coining another word 'Megxit' referring to Britain's exit from the European Union which was termed as Brexit. Many welcoming the decision of the couple and welcoming them to America, while Indians making Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum Memes referring to the couple's decisions.

I mean if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanna come over here and rule America, I’m down with that. #Megxit pic.twitter.com/THCM4S6PEN — BachShitCray (@Bach_ShitCray) January 9, 2020

