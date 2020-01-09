Twitter Coins 'Megxit' After Royal Couple Decide To Take Up 'progressive' Role

In a surprising statement issued on Wednesday evening, Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they plan “to step back” as senior members of Britain’s royal family. The announcement had the internet coining the term 'Megxit', mirroring the term coined after Britain's referendum to leave the European Union.

Step in a new direction

The Royal Family after finding out Harry & Meghan are moving to America #Megxit #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/bV5MSlT57t — aaron baker (@_Baker11) January 9, 2020

This is how you stand up to institutional racism and bullying from the Monarch. 👏🏾😍 #Megxit pic.twitter.com/hjG0DgGGTf — Nomandla Bobo 🇿🇦 (@nomandla_b) January 9, 2020

One thing is for certain; in 5 years time, this is going to be a cracking episode on The Crown. #Megxit — Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) January 8, 2020

The British are horrible, unrepentant racists..



They've been after Meghan from day one because Prince Harry chose her and she's not white.



They've been wanting #Megxit and when they get it, they are still salty AF😂



Not surprised by how racist they are. We know their history.. — #BlackLivesMatter🇿🇦 (@KhumaloNel) January 9, 2020

Meghan is an actress lest we forget. Good job in reaching for the stars, having your cake and eating it too. #Megxit pic.twitter.com/Q7KEO2RjVG — Jackie Ellen (@loveizeveryting) January 9, 2020

It's strangely comforting how quickly we moved from #WWIII to #Megxit.



We gonna be alright, folks. — Amarnath Amarasingam (@AmarAmarasingam) January 9, 2020

I mean if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanna come over here and rule America, I’m down with that. #Megxit pic.twitter.com/THCM4S6PEN — BachShitCray (@Bach_ShitCray) January 9, 2020

The statement issued read "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the statement said. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support her Majesty the Queen.”

