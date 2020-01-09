The Debate
Twitter Coins 'Megxit' After Royal Couple Decide To Take Up 'progressive' Role

UK News

Royal couple's announcement of stepping back led to the internet coining the term 'Megxit', mirroring the term coined after Britain's referendum to leave the EU

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Megxit

In a surprising statement issued on Wednesday evening, Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they plan “to step back” as senior members of Britain’s royal family. The announcement had the internet coining the term 'Megxit', mirroring the term coined after Britain's referendum to leave the European Union.

READ: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To 'step Back As Senior Members Of The Royal Family'

Step in a new direction

READ: Netizens Assume Meghan Markle 'will Start Acting Again' After Recent Announcement

The statement issued read "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the statement said. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support her Majesty the Queen.”

READ: British Comedian Calls Zuckerberg ‘child Spreading Nazi Propaganda’

READ: Boris Johnson On US-Iran Tensions: 'UK Will Continue To work For De-escalation'

Published:
COMMENT
