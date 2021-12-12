In UK, Omicron To Cause Large Wave Of More Than 75K Infections By January: Reports

The top UK scientists have warned that the cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron is likely to soar tremendously in January 2022, According a report by AP, scientists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine informed that death related to COVID-19 could rise up to 25,000 and 75,000 in the next five months, if strict measures are not taken urgently. The researchers also had forecast nearly half a million people being hospitalized with the highly infectious virus by the end of April. It also noted that the cases in January would break the earlier record.

Further, the scientists pointed the soar and severity of the cases will depend on how much the new COVID variant escapes protection from vaccines. Though the researchers have not mentioned the role of a booster dose and the effect in tackling the new variant, they advocated for administering it. Meanwhile, the scientists of South Africa where the new variant was first detected and the researchers of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the Omicron variant will not be as lethal as the delta variant, but added the real situation will be realised after two to three weeks. "In our most optimistic scenario, the impact of omicron in the early part of 2022 would be reduced with mild control measures such as working from home," AP quoted Rosanna Barnard of the school’s Center for the Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases.

"However, our most pessimistic scenario suggests that we may have to endure more stringent restrictions to ensure the (health service) is not overwhelmed," added Barnard.

The scientists appealed to the government to invoke strict measures in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Though the UK health officials admitted spreading of the new variant among its citizens but Prime Minister Boris Johnson led-government denied the proposal of imposing lockdown or strict measures in the country. According to the health ministry, the country recorded at least 58,194 COVID cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number since January.

Travellers need to take pre-departure COVID test

Recently, the UK government invoked stringent measures at the international airports to avoid any untoward situation. According to the new guidelines announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, all travellers arriving in England will need to take a COVID-19 test before they board the flight. "Airlines will be required to check for pre-departure tests alongside a completed passenger locator form, and passengers will not be allowed to board a flight without providing evidence of a negative test result. Given the reduced incubation period of the Omicron variant, passengers are advised to take the pre-departure test as close as possible to their scheduled departure to the UK and no earlier than 48 hours before travelling," according to the new guidelines.

Image: Pixabay