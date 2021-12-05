Omicron Scare: All Travellers To UK Will Need To Take Pre-departure COVID Test

Amid soaring cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron, the UK government has invoked stringent measures to check the spread of the highly infectious virus. According to the new guidelines announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, all travellers arriving in England will need to take a COVID-19 test before they board the flight. While announcing the new guidelines, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the new rules will be applicable from 4 am London time on Monday. "In light of the most recent data, we are taking further action to slow the incursion of the Omicron variant,' Javid tweeted.

From 4am Monday, only UK/Irish citizens & residents travelling from Nigeria will be allowed entry and must isolate in a managed quarantine facility.

As per the UK health ministry, a total of 42,848 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the country with 127 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Moreover, 160 cases of the new Coronavirus variant were detected in the United Kingdom in the past week.

"Currently, the vast majority of cases in the UK have clear links to overseas travel from South Africa and Nigeria, and over the past week, 21 Omicron cases reported in England originate from Nigeria," noted the health department. It also imposed a temporary travel ban for all non-UK and non-Irish citizens and residents who have been in Nigeria in the last ten days. However, the latest order will not be applied to those who have stayed airside and only transited through Nigeria while changing flights.

Citing the reports of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the government noted that the new variant is highly infectious in nature and therefore need to take strict measures urgently. "Airlines will be required to check for pre-departure tests alongside a completed passenger locator form, and passengers will not be allowed to board a flight without providing evidence of a negative test result. Given the reduced incubation period of the Omicron variant, passengers are advised to take the pre-departure test as close as possible to their scheduled departure to the UK and no earlier than 48 hours before travelling," according to the new guidelines.

"I urge everyone to do their bit to slow the spread by following the new travel rules, wearing masks were mandatory and most importantly getting the booster jab when called," added Health Secretary.

According to the WHO officials, the first case of a new COVID variant was detected in South Africa and was also been detected in travellers from Hong Kong and Botswana. However, with the emergence of the newly detected variant, the cases in the country went up to 2,465. Notably, the difference of nearly 2,400 cases was reported within a gap of three days. The scientific community was concerned with the transmissibility of the new variant as it went from barely detected to spreading among the majority of the samples.

