'Independent England': Twitter User's Campaign Creates Stir On Internet

Now that the United Kingdom is out of Europe, an internet user identified as James Blake now wants England to be its own 'independent' nation separate from the rest of UK. The image shared by Blake which reads 'Republic of England' has also earned a lot of attention on Twitter. Several users pointed out that the map Blake shared on his post also included Wales, which is not a part of England.

A Free independent England is the future. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/pJSX9iADmO — James Blake🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 English independence (@rogerbarjb) February 15, 2020

'Independent England'

While several users asked Blake as to why did he add Wales, several users also supported him and said that they support his campaign. Blake even got support from people in Scotland.

In your mind, Wales is part of England.



I think the good people of #Wales will have something to say about that.



I think you need a new, even smaller map of England. — Nigel 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #ScotlandsRightToChoose (@nigel__w_) February 16, 2020

Why have you included Wales? 😡 — DonnaW🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DonnaWarburton1) February 15, 2020

And now for the reality: pic.twitter.com/tseXOlIFAc — Nic Llan (@Nicllan) February 15, 2020

Erm...

That's Britain matey - England and Wales...

Add Scotland and it is Great Britain...

Add Ireland and it's the British Isles...

Just add Northern Ireland and you have the political construct the... United Kingdom. — James A Mcvean (@JamesAmcvean) February 15, 2020

Who exactly do you want England (and Wales apparently!) to be independent of? — Lynn #FBPE #RejoinEU🔸🇪🇺🇬🇧🌈 #facciamorete (@Lynn_GT) February 16, 2020

Not sure if you’ve noticed mate but you’ve included Wales in yer map 🙄🙄🙄 — SMcK #indyref2 🐏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⭐️⭐️ (@StephenMcKerro1) February 15, 2020

Keeping Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 on your map makes Englandshire look bigger and more impressive than it actually is .. remove Wales and there is not much left to look at! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Yvonne McGowan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🕯🇪🇺🕯 (@YvonneMcGowan24) February 16, 2020

You have the support of the people of Scotland. https://t.co/I94hdAckjC — Dr Paul Monaghan (@_PaulMonaghan) January 17, 2020

