The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Independent England': Twitter User's Campaign Creates Stir On Internet

UK News

Now that the United Kingdom is out of Europe, an internet user identified as James Blake now wants England to be its own 'independent' nation separate from UK.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
independent England

Now that the United Kingdom is out of Europe, an internet user identified as James Blake now wants England to be its own 'independent' nation separate from the rest of UK. The image shared by Blake which reads 'Republic of England' has also earned a lot of attention on Twitter. Several users pointed out that the map Blake shared on his post also included Wales, which is not a part of England. 

'Independent England'

While several users asked Blake as to why did he add Wales, several users also supported him and said that they support his campaign. Blake even got support from people in Scotland. 

READ: Brexit: UK And EU Will 'rip Each Other Apart' In Trade Deals, Warns France

READ: Brexit: Won't Accept EU-ruled 'level Playing Field', Warns UK

READ: EU Post-Brexit Budget Proposal Under Attack From Many Sides

READ: Brexiteer's Tweet About Long Queues At Airport Makes 'remainers' Mock Him

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JDU'S AJAY ALOK SLAMS PRASHANT
MHA SOURCES ON DEBBIE ABRAHAMS
SANDERS CITES INDIA IN A LIST
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
CHROME NO INTERNET DINOSAUR GAME
TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER'S WRONG POST