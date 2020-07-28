India, UK Set To Collaborate For Anti-microbial Resistance Research Worth 8 Million Pounds

Strengthening the existing ties in scientific research cooperation, the United Kingdom has announced a scientific research collaboration with India on five new projects worth eight million pounds to tackle anti-microbial resistance (AMR) that could lead to important breakthroughs in the global fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria and genes.

The announcement was made by Lord Tariq Ahmed of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, ahead of his visit to India on July 28, the British High Commission in Delhi said in a statement.

India is a major producer of antimicrobials in global supply chain of the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. The research projects aim to develop a better understanding of how waste from antimicrobial manufacturing could be inadvertently fuelling AMR.

READ | India Bans 47 More Apps; Most Are Clones Of 59 Earlier-banned Chinese-origin Apps

READ | ED Seeks Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Property Details In Haryana; Khattar Gvt To Submit Report

'UK is India's second-biggest research partner'

Subject to clearances, the five projects are planned for September this year. The UK is contributing four million pounds from the UK Research and Innovation Fund for International Collaboration, and India is matching this with its own resources. In total, eight million pounds will be used to fund the research, said the statement.

Ahmad said, "The UK has already partnered with India's Serum Institute to manufacture the vaccine for COVID-19, if clinical trials are successful, with plans to distribute to a billion people across the developing world. But there is more we can do together to tackle urgent global health issues in the world. Our thriving research and innovation partnerships will benefit people in the UK and India, and beyond."

Sir Philip Barton, High Commissioner to India, said, "The UK is India's second-biggest research partner, with joint research expected to be worth 400 million pounds by next year. This huge investment enables us to work closely together on global health challenges such as the search for a COVID-19 vaccine."

"Today's announcement is another demonstration of our excellent research relationship and will strengthen the important fight against anti-microbial resistance," he added.

The statement says Ahmad will chair a virtual roundtable with senior Indian and UK-based stakeholders on cold-chain technologies that are critical for the effective transport of vaccines, ensuring they successfully reach their final destination.

Apart from that, the UK minister is scheduled for a meeting with Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, to discuss a number of subjects including multilateral cooperation. He will also have a virtual meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for regional developments and opportunities in wind power. A virtual tour of a solar project in Rajasthan will also be held, as the project was funded by the UK.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Rafale Jet Specifics: From Superior Attack Capability To Menacing Speed; Read Features

READ | PM Modi Launches High-tech COVID Testing Labs, Details Success Story In Fighting Pandemic