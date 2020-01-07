Indonesian Man Convicted Of 136 Rapes, Jailed For 30 Years By UK Court

A man from Indonesia has been sentenced for 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of 159 offences, including 136 rapes committed between January 2015 and May 2017. In four separate trials, Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was found guilty of assaulting 48 men whom he drugged after taking them to his apartment in Manchester. According to public prosecutor Ian Rushton, the Indonesian man is the most prolific rapist in British legal history.

Read: UP Police Submits Charge Sheet In Connection With Death Of 23-yr-old Unnao Rape Victim

Largest rape investigation in British legal history

Sinaga, who has been living in England since 2007, targeted young men outside pubs and bars in Manchester. Sinaga's main targets were men who looked vulnerable and drunk and he used to lure them by offering more drinks and a place to stay. According to the government prosecutor, Sinaga probably drugged the victims with party drug gamma-hydroxybutyric acid that is known as GHB. Sinaga filmed assaults on his mobile phone after using a sedative to make them unconscious.

Read: AIIMS Team Performs Second Postmortem On 4 Accused In Hyderabad Vet's Rape & Murder Case

The incident came into light after one of his victims woke up during an assault and fought his way out of the house before taking his phone. The victim went to a police station where he registered his complaint and submitted the phone. Police found graphic materials, over 3,00,000 photos, depicting sexual assaults on Sinaga's digital devices. Sinaga had said his victims were acting out sexual fantasies.

Read: Gang-rape Survivor, Parents Consume Poison In Front Of SSP's Office Alleging Inaction

The public prosecutor told the court that Sinaga kept men's belongings as trophies and also stalked his victims on Facebook. The largest rape investigation in British legal history was split across four separate trials. Police said there could be more victims out there and appealed them to come forward who may have been targeted by Sinaga. The Manchester court had earlier restricted journalists from reporting the case but the judge while pronouncing the sentence lifted the restriction.

Read: TN: Coimbatore POSCO Court Awards Death Penalty For Rape And Murder Of Minor