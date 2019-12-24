Gang-rape Survivor, Parents Consume Poison In Front Of SSP's Office Alleging Inaction

Alleging “police inaction” a gang-rape survivor along with her parents, on Monday, consumed poison in front of the office of Senior Superintendent of Police in Varanasi. Refuting the allegations of inaction, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Prabhakar Chaudhary asserted that two people have been arrested in the rape case. The girl and her parents were immediately rushed to the hospital for further treatment. Their condition is said to be critical.

SSP Chaudhary clarifies accusations of police inaction

Responding to the concerns raised by the girl and the parents, SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary said, “We recovered a note saying Sections have been reduced. The fact is, Sections have actually been increased. Initially, the case was filed under Section 363 and 366 of IPC. The police added Section 376 d (gang-rape). It is wrong to say that Sections were reduced. Two people have already been arrested." However, the rape survivor who had come to the SSP office allegedly did not get a satisfactory response, following which she consumed poison along with her parents.

Read: 15-year-old rape victim kills self; father alleges police refused to register a complaint

The SSP further stated that police are probing the matter as to why the victim's family took this step. The girl was allegedly gang-raped after being lured to Mumbai. She was promised a job as an actor by the perpetrators in Mumbai.

SSP Chaudhary further said, "It seems that the note was written earlier. Our priority is the treatment of the girl. We are investigating why they took the step. It appears that a few people motivated her to take this step. There was no need to take this step. The allegations are baseless.”

Read: Andhra Pradesh: 60-year-old man allegedly harasses minor, absconding

Alleged police inaction in Madhya Pradesh

A minor rape victim from Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district committed suicide on Sunday as the police allegedly refused to register a complaint, the victim's father had claimed. As per the statement given by the father of the 15-year-old girl was abducted and raped by Bachu Sukhram Bundela, a resident of the Ashapur village. The victim with her father visited the Kakadda police post and Maheshwar police station post the incident, where, the police refused to lodge a complaint and instead questioned the character of his daughter.

Read: Hyderabad Horror: Jaya Bachchan reacts on four accused killed in a police encounter

Police refute the father’s claim

Refuting the allegations levelled by the victim’s father, the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashikant Kankane said, “A woman police officer had gone for investigation in connection with the rape incident. The victim was asked to come to the police station to report but she did not." "We have registered the case, and the accused (Bundela) has been arrested," he added. Kankane said that the woman had consumed pesticide and died during treatment at the district hospital.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Bollywood reacts after 4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case killed in an encounter