Jaishankar's Lists 2 India-US Gamechangers: 'Geopolitical Basket & People-to-people Ties'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on July 22 said that the "geopolitical basket" and "people-to-people ties" were the two main areas that drove bilateral relations between India and the United States. He added that alone both these aspects were potential ‘game-changers’ as well.

India and the US 'must think beyond trade'

Jaishankar, who was speaking at a session in India Ideas Summit, stated that one on the main reason for a special bond between India and the US was because of the presence of around 4 million Indian-Americans. Jaishankar in his speech said "For Indo-US relations, we need to think beyond trade. I learnt it a long time back that these are bread and butter issues. This is how countries deal with each other,".

Jaishankar also added that India and the US have the ability to collaborate on much bigger issues and that the two nations for the past few years have mainly been focused on each other’s complaints and thus need to solve them and move on to ‘something bigger’.

Jaishankar in his speech also stated that India had gone through a lot of changes was actually still changing and in the process was mastering new domains allowing it to have a presence in fields it was previously absent from. The session was also attended by US Senator Mark Warner. Jaishankar finally stated that he felt the US had to learn to operate with a more multi-polar world with more plurilateral arrangements.

(Image Credit PTI) (With inputs from ANI)