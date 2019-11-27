Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn Refuses To Apologise After Anti-Semitism Claims

UK’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn declined to offer an apology to the Jewish community after chief rabbi accused him of ineffectively dealing with anti-Semitism claims. Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, in his article for a British daily, said that Corbyn allowed a “new poison sanctioned from the top” to take root in the party.

Declined to take political position

Mirvis, the UK’s most senior Jewish spiritual leader, called Corbyn unfit for the high post saying the party leadership failed to see anti-Jewish racism as a human problem rather than a political one. Chief rabbi declined to take positions on election and voting for a particular party but posed a question regarding the moral compass of the country saying the very soul of the nation is at stake. He lambasted the party leadership since Labour members, accused of anti-Semitism, were not suspended and investigations are going on for a long period of time.

Read: Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn Says He Will Be 'neutral' In Another Brexit Vote

Corbyn defends himself

During a television interview on November 26, Corbyn was repeatedly given opportunities to apologise to the community for his handling of the anti-Semitism claims but the Labour party leader defended his record saying he helped strengthen processes to fight the racial hatred. He said that he doesn’t want anyone to feel insecure and Labour government will “protect every community against the abuse they receive”. The Labour party leader, acknowledging the presence of antisemitism in the society, insisted that the party has sanctioned members for anti-semitic behaviour but emphasised that the number is very less.

Read: Jeremy Corbyn On Prince Andrew's Alleged Connection With Epstein: 'Nobody Is Above Law'

Nia Griffith, shadow defence secretary for the Labour Party, during a TV debate, opined that Corbyn should apologise to the Jewish community. Griffith said that she was extremely ashamed of the allegations and that they should rectify the wrongs. She said Corbyn has agreed to meet the chief rabbi and there is a need to apologise to the party colleagues, who have been upset over the issue, as well as the Jewish community.

Read: Jeremy Corbyn Wishes Sikhs In UK On The Occasion Of 550th Guru Purab

Read: UK Labour Party Leader Corbyn Defends Neutral Brexit Stance