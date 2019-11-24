British PM Unveils Conservative Party’s Manifesto, Promises Better Services

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed his Conservative Party's manifesto on November 24 promising to move on from Brexit in a move to secure general election victory that is scheduled for December 12. He is seeking a majority at general elections after unable to speed his European Union divorce deal through parliament. The Brexit date delayed three months from October 31 to January 31 and the opposition parties supported his urge for an early election. Johnson tweeted on Saturday, "I'm looking forward to sharing our manifesto. We have developed a clear plan that respects the referendum, gets it done, and allows us to move on and focus on delivering real benefits for you and your family".

READ: UK Labour Party Leader Corbyn Defends Neutral Brexit Stance

Promised to improve public services

Johnson promised to pump billions of pounds into public services. He has pledged to make the streets safer by hiring 20,000 police officers. He also revealed to increase the National Health Service (NHS) budget by 33.9 billion by 2023-24 and has promised to upgrade 20 hospitals. He also promised 50 million more appointments in family doctors' surgeries will be created every year if they get a majority.

READ: British PM Promises To Bring Brexit Deal Back Before Christmas

Johnson claims of Brexit before Christmas

Johnson pledged to bring his Brexit deal back to Parliament before Christmas when he launches his announcement on Sunday. He terms it as a Christmas present and urges the voters to get Brexit done. The opinion polls reveal that Johnson’s Conservative Party takes a lead over the Labour Party and huge numbers of undecided voters mean the result is uncertain. Johnson is expected to say that his early Christmas present to the nation will be to bring back the Brexit bill before the festive eve and get the Parliament working for the people. Johnson is set to announce a 3 billion pounds ($3.85 billion) National Skills Fund to retrain workers and an extra 2 billion pounds to fill pot-holes in the roads. He is also set to maintain the regulatory cap on energy bills.

READ: Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn Says He Will Be 'neutral' In Another Brexit Vote

READ: Farage Tells UK Voters His Party Is Not Just About Brexit