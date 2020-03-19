COVID-19: Boris Johnson's Father Slammed For Saying He'll Go To Pub Despite UK PM's Advice

While Boris Johnson’s government urged people to avoid public spaces, Prime Minister’s father, Stanley Johnson, has said that he will go to the pub despite the advice. Stanley’s comments came less than a day after the UK government urged people to avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and such social venues in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, Stanley, 79, during an appearance on ‘This Morning’ bragged about how he was going to go to a pub if he had to and that the government’s guidelines were only ‘advice’.

Stanley Johnson slammed as ‘irresponsible’ after ignoring son Boris’s advice to declare he’s off down the pub.#covid19UK pic.twitter.com/VJbsJrvl2z — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 17, 2020

READ: UK Govt's Chief Medical Adviser Quells Fear About Coronavirus, Watch Video

'Don't listen to him'

The video clip of Stanley’s defiant tone has been making rounds on several social media platforms. Several netizens have also admitted that they were shocked to hear what he was saying. One user even called Stanley ‘irresponsible’. Another user commented, “How it is sensible to have Stanley Johnson on national TV telling people it's OK to go to the pub. Why wasn't this slot given to someone who understands the science?”

Stanley Johnson slammed as ‘irresponsible’ after ignoring son Boris’s advice to declare he’s off down the pub.#covid19UK pic.twitter.com/VJbsJrvl2z — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 17, 2020

Oh my days, Stanley Johnson, just stop. pic.twitter.com/ne5UeYyxMt — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) March 17, 2020

READ: Coronavirus Panic: Elderly Sikh Man Shoved Out Of UK Store

Lets get a couple of things straight here:



1. No one should be platforming Stanley Johnson in relation to the current crisis, he's got nothing to say about it and no views that anyone needs to hear.



2. Don't listen to him, he's a chronic moron.#Corvid19uk pic.twitter.com/uDjfZsHGVp — Mark Mcvitie (@MarkMcvitie) March 17, 2020

People we don’t need to hear from in a crisis, part 3: Stanley Johnson. pic.twitter.com/0KxTzQgh3m — Mark Bartlam (@MarkBartlam) March 17, 2020

READ: Need Accommodation In UK Amid Coronavirus? Contact The Indian High Commission

After consulting with my father, Stanley Johnson, we are updating our #Coronavirus advice. From now on, anyone who develops symptoms must head straight for the pub.#COVID2019 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 17, 2020

Resistance to the new government COVID-19 measures were made manifest today by ITV daytime celebrity, Stanley Johnson (Age 79) blatantly flouting government advice on self-isolation for the over 70s, social distancing - or for that matter 'working' from home. pic.twitter.com/ZGmBvXJBDz — The CommunicipaIist (@communicipalist) March 17, 2020

READ: UK Shuts Down Schools, Cancels Exams In Coronavirus Lockdown