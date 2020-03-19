The Debate
COVID-19: Boris Johnson's Father Slammed For Saying He'll Go To Pub Despite UK PM's Advice

UK News

While Boris Johnson’s government urged people to avoid public spaces, PM father, Stanley Johnson, has said that he will go to the pub despite the advice.

Boris Johnson

While Boris Johnson’s government urged people to avoid public spaces, Prime Minister’s father, Stanley Johnson, has said that he will go to the pub despite the advice. Stanley’s comments came less than a day after the UK government urged people to avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and such social venues in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, Stanley, 79, during an appearance on ‘This Morning’ bragged about how he was going to go to a pub if he had to and that the government’s guidelines were only ‘advice’. 

READ: UK Govt's Chief Medical Adviser Quells Fear About Coronavirus, Watch Video

'Don't listen to him'

The video clip of Stanley’s defiant tone has been making rounds on several social media platforms. Several netizens have also admitted that they were shocked to hear what he was saying. One user even called Stanley ‘irresponsible’. Another user commented, “How it is sensible to have Stanley Johnson on national TV telling people it's OK to go to the pub. Why wasn't this slot given to someone who understands the science?”

READ: Coronavirus Panic: Elderly Sikh Man Shoved Out Of UK Store

READ: Need Accommodation In UK Amid Coronavirus? Contact The Indian High Commission

READ: UK Shuts Down Schools, Cancels Exams In Coronavirus Lockdown

