Kate Middleton Performs A Song On A Piano With Tom Walker On Christmas Eve

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton performed a song on piano during a special Christmas service broadcast, "Together at Christmas" on Christmas Eve on TV. The Duchess performed with Tom Walker, who sang his sad holiday song, For Those Who Can't Be Here, at the event, while Kate played the piano.

Kate stated in a recorded statement that she wanted to congratulate people who went above and beyond to help their communities during the pandemic, celebrate the acts of generosity that have been witnessed around the country, and recognise others who may have struggled during the previous two years due to the pandemic, according to a CNN report.

It was telecast on the UK's ITV network on Christmas Eve

The footage of the duchess playing the piano, was telecast on the UK's ITV network on Christmas Eve. Viewers were expecting a smattering of celebrity visits, including musical performances by Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis, as well as readings by British Paralympian Kim Daybell and actor Tom Felton, but Kate's performance surprised everyone.

On the microblogging site Twitter, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared short footage of the Duchess of Cambridge performing with Tom Walker. She was seen playing the piano in the video, while Tom sang the song with his soulful voice. The caption of the video reads, "A very special performance of 'For Those Who Can't Be Here' with @IamTomWalker for #TogetherAtChristmas." The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also provided the YouTube link of the full performance of Kate Middleton and Tom Walker.

The Duke and Duchess thanks everyone involved in the event

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared multiple tweets thanking everyone involved in the event. It also thanked Westminster Abbey and Windsor Great Park for their wonderful decorations and for making the event a reality. They also acknowledged the presence of the performers, readers and all those organisations who nominated people to attend, sharing multiple pictures from the event. The Duke and Duchess also stated that this event brought together a group of inspiring people for a night of carols and music. It also stated that the event was about recognising the goodness, love, understanding and compassion that have helped people get through these terrible times.

