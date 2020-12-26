Keir Starmer Faces Revolt From Labour Frontbenchers Over His Decision To Back Brexit Deal

Opposition party leader Keir Starmer is facing a revolt from Labour frontbenchers over his decision to back UK PM Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, the Guardian reported. Starmer has said that he voted for Brexit because according to him it was not credible for the main opposition party to abstain when the Commons votes on the deal on December 30. He also added that it was a “binary choice” between the deal on offer or no-deal and further called for Labour MPs to vote for Johnson’s deal.

However, the shadow ministers warned that they are set to resign and defy a three-line whip when House of Commons votes on the deal on Wednesday. Labour MPs urged Starmer to abstain in the vote and said that he would be unable to hold the government responsible for its economic consequences if Labour had supported it. Further, several MPs also said that they would also like Labour to vote against.

‘Johnson’s deal is full of holes’

Now, while Starmer has said that Labour will vote for Brexit deal, several frontbenchers are preparing to step down over his decision. According to The Guardian, Shadow Cabinet members, including the shadow chancellor, Anneliese Dodds, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, Bridget Phillipson, and the shadow international trade secretary, Emily Thornberry, are known to have expressed concerns about the idea of supporting the deal. However, they are still expected to abide by collective responsibility.

While taking to Twitter, Dodds said that the deal would have a “major negative impact” and it would also not have “exact same benefits”. Several MPs also warned the party that they plan to vote against the deal in keeping with their constituents’ opposition to Brexit, with some saying that dozens could revolt. They called Johnson’s deal “full of holes” and further added that they don’t understand Starmer’s position as the deal is going to get through on Tory votes alone.

However, Starmer insisted that “leadership is about taking tough decisions”. He added that it is not credible for Labour to be on the sidelines, that too during a moment of such national significance. Even though he called Johnson’s deal “thin,” he also added that it is about being a “responsible, serious opposition”.

Now, both Houses of Parliament will be recalled on December 30, with the Commons sitting from 9:30am (local time) and the Lords from noon, to push through a bill implementing the deal, potentially in a single day. It is worth noting that with Labour’s support, even a significant rebellion by Eurosceptic MPs on the Tory benches, will not prevent the deal from passing.

