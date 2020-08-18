Kevin Nicks Sets 'new Record' Of Fastest Speed On 'Barrow Of Speed'

Kevin Nicks, who set the land speed record with a motorised shed, has announced his ‘best run so far’ and possibly a 'new record' of fastest speed on a wheelbarrow by travelling at 44.6mph. Calling it the ‘Barrow of Speed’, the 55-year-old gardener had recorded the speed at a Straightliners event at Elvington Airfield, North Yorkshire. Saying that there’s ‘more to come’, Nicks has set that the latest run was ‘fast enough’ to get a Guinness World records on the newly built racing engine. However, he is yet to be verified by the board but the base speed reportedly set for him was tp beat 42.5mph.

In an interview with BBC, Nicks noted that riding a wheelbarrow was the ‘most bizarre thing ever to ride’ but also added that the adrenaline rush is ‘unbelievable’. While riding a souped-up wheelbarrow, according to the 55-year-old the rider is not only going fast in a straight line but is also trying to avoid a crash ‘which is great’. Straightliners who are specialists in the land speed records have confirmed Nicks’ speed.

Nicks to attempt again in six weeks time

He will give it another try for the Guinness World Record in six weeks time by driving the racing engine built by PM Tuning Racing Products Ltd. Nicks had previously built a motorised shed which clocked 101.581mph at Pendine Sands, Carmarthenshire, during a separate speed event back in 2018. According to reports, the inventor has also said that he built the ‘Barrow of Speed’ to inspire others to be creative and paving the way to distract themselves from the gloominess around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nicks also noted that it was ‘rewarding’ to see the smiles on people’s faces while he was attempting his run and has also indicated of having plans in place for his next invention. Even under his Facebook post, several internet users lauded his achievement and posted congratulatory messages. One user wrote, “Brilliant. Well done Kev and team.”

