UK Rejects 'fraudulent' Belarus Election Results Amid Massive Protests

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that Britain does not accept the results of the Belarusian presidential elections held on August 9 which declared incumbent Alexander Lukashenko as the winner. Amid efforts of Belarusian authorities to suppress the massive protests against Lukashenko, Raab highlighted the need for an urgent independent probe into the “flaws that rendered the election unfair, as well as the grisly repression that followed.”

“The world has watched with horror at the violence used by the Belarusian authorities to suppress the peaceful protests that followed this fraudulent Presidential election. The UK does not accept the results,” said Raab in a statement.

Raab is the latest top official of a democratic country to strongly condemn the crackdown on protesters after Germany’s vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz described Lukashenko as a dictator. Scholz said he is “firmly convinced” that the Belarus President no longer has any legitimacy, otherwise he would not rule with such “unbelievable and brutal force”.

'Closely following'

Earlier, US State Secretary had told a press briefing that he talked at length about the situation in Belarus with Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz and they are following the developments closely. Pompeo called on the Belarusian authorities to stop escalating the situation and to start a dialogue with the civil society.

“I was glad to see the release of some protesters, but that certainly is not enough. As I said yesterday in Vienna, we are consulting with our European partners,” he added.

Lukashenko has dismissed the concerns of protesters, calling them “sheep" controlled from abroad. He claimed that the protesters received calls from Poland, Britain and the Czech Republic and were acting on their direction. He also boasted about the support from Moscow and said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will help him with the security if needed. Meanwhile, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania citing security concerns, has said she is ready to lead the country and called for the creation of a legal framework to ensure a new fair election could be held.

