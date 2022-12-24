King Charles Bars Queen's 'favourite Son' Prince Andrew From Buckingham Palace: Report

The British Monarch King Charles III has banished the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, from the UK’s Buckingham Palace. The 62-year-old gained a bad reputation after his ties with American sex offender Jeffery Epstein came to light. A royal insider told Sun, that King Charles' brother Andrew will neither be allowed an office in Buckingham Palace nor to use the corresponding address either. The UK Prince stepped down from his royal duties three years ago after his past scandals came to light.

A source close to the Royal family told The Sun that Andrew’s “any presence at the Palace is officially over”. The source then went on to add that, “the King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own”. The news came after it was reported that Queen Consort Camilla took over Prince Andrew’s “treasured role” of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards on Wednesday. Earlier this month, it was also reported that the British Monarch will pay for Prince Andrew’s private security after he was stripped of his 24-hour royal security.

The Prince will keep a 31-bed Royal Lodge in the Windsor estate

According to The Sun, the disgraced royal will keep the 31-bed Royal Lodge in the Windsor estate for now. In 2020, the former British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II allowed her son Andrew to continue using Buckingham Palace and retain a few staff after he stepped down from public duties. Despite vehemently denying the sexual assault accusations hurled at him by Virginia Giuffre, Andrew decided to settle his long-drawn court battle earlier this year. He paid Giuffre $12 million as a settlement in the US civil sex assault case, the New York Post reported.

In the midst of all the ruckus, Prince Andrew will be attending the Christmas dinner which will be hosted by King Charles III. The dinner will be held tomorrow in Sandringham, where the royal family is known to celebrate the occasion for time immemorial. The 73-year-old British monarch is all set to give his first Christmas address to the people of Britain. It was reported that the King will also pay tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II who passed away in September this year.