After Snubbing Prince Harry, King Charles Likely To Pay For Andrew's Security: Reports

After having a rift with his son Prince Harry over the removal of royal security, the British monarch King Charles III is likely to pay for Duke of York Prince Andrew's “private security”. The disgraced royal Prince Andrew was stripped of his taxpayer-funded protection after stepping down from his royal public duties. According to the Telegraph, Andrew’s security will be replaced by private security guards which are expected to cost around 3 million euros and King Charles III is likely to pay for it. It was earlier reported that Andrew was ‘furious’ over the removal of his tax-funded security.

The disgraced royal came under public scrutiny following a sexual assault accusation from American-Austrailian campaigner Virginia Guiffre. Andrew’s close ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were also heavily criticised. However, the Prince has vehemently denied all the alleged wrongdoings. The news came as a surprise since King Charle’s second son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have claimed that the Royal couple was cut off from their royal security privileges back in 2020.

While the Sussexes were not given notice, the Duke of York kept on demanding Royal security

According to Metro UK, the Duke of York was so furious after being stripped of security privileges that he wrote a letter to Scotland Yard to complain about his protection being taken away. Last month it was reported that Prince Andrew intended to make an appeal to the royal family to take back the decision. In November a former armed protection officer Paul Page called Prince Andrew “a horrible little man”, Metro UK reported.

In the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan", the Duke and Duchess of Sussex talked about how they were stripped of their royal security privileges at such short notice. Speaking of the incident, Prince Harry said, “M asked me, “Would they remove our security?” I said, “They’ll never do that”. He then went on to add, “Meghan’s background, her heritage, the well-documented hate campaigns against us, suspicious packages being sent to the palaces, specifically with her name on or my name on. She said, “Do you think they’ll do it?” I said, “No, they would never do that.” And they did it."