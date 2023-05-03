King Charles Coronation: A Complete Itinerary Of The Mega Royal Event At Westminster Abbey

In the United Kingdom, coronations are a lot more than placing a bejeweled crown over the new monarch's head. From concerts on the stage to parades on the streets, giving a grand welcome to the King is no easy task. This week, millions of people across the globe prepare to witness the coronation of King Charles III, whether that's via television, online, or on the massive screens placed in public parks across London.

To make sure you don't miss a single glimpse of regality, here is a step-by-step guide to everything that will transpire on May 6 in London's royal church, Westminster Abbey.

The festivities will kick off as early as 06:00 BST, with the opening of the route for an elaborate procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey that will begin at 10:20 BST. Nearly 200 members of the armed forces will be a part of it, as 1,000 personnel will be spread along the route to make sure everything happens, just as planned. Starring in the parade will be King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, peeking outside from the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

According to the BBC, the procession is likely to reach its destination before the clock hits 11. Another procession of faith leaders, Commonwealth representatives, and prime ministers carrying flags will take place, this time featuring British premier Rishi Sunak. Entering the abbey through the Great West Door would be King Charles, speculated to be dressed in a military uniform instead of the usual silk stockings and breeches.

At the church, the coronation ceremony will begin with 12 newly commissioned music pieces handpicked by the King himself. Among the pages will be the monarch's grandson Prince George, and Camilla's grandkids Lola, Eliza, Gus, Louis, and Freddy. Some of those in the procession have also been handed the responsibility to carry clothing and ornaments known as the regalia, that will be placed on the altar for the coronation process. The items include orbs, sceptres, and the crown.

Categorized into five major stages, the coronation ceremony is expected to span a little under two hours. Here are the five steps to becoming the King-

The recognition

In this stage, King Charles will present himself to "the people" as he stands next to the seven-centuries-old Coronation Chair. For the process, he will turn and face all four sides of the church, before being declared the "undoubted King" as the congregation shouts in unison, "God Save the King!" with trumpets blaring in the backdrop.

The oath

The second step is the oath, which will involve the Archbishop of Canterbury asking King Charles if he would be able to uphold the law and the Church of England. The King will then touch the Holy Gospel, pledging to "perform and keep" all the promises made. He will then take a second oath to confirm that he is a "faithful Protestant."

The anointing

The King will then take off his ceremonial robe to be anointed with a special oil in the Coronation Chair. Pouring the oil from a gold flask known as the Ampulla into the Coronation Spoon, the archbishop will anoint the King on the hands, head, and chest. Being an extremely sacred ritual, it will be concealed from people at the church via a screen.

The investiture

The investiture will mark the grand moment that everyone has waited for- the King wearing St Edward's Crown that his mother, the late queen Elizabeth II, wore at her 1953 coronation. As the crown sits atop the monarch's head, church bells, trumpets, and gun salutes will reverberate across the UK.

The enthronement

The ceremony reaches its final stage, when the King takes the golden throne as Prince William kneels down to pay tribute. This will also be the time when the archbishop will invite people in the abbey, streets, parks, and homes to pay allegiance to the King as a "new and significant moment in the tradition of the coronation."

After King Charles is coronated, Queen Consort Camilla will take over, receiving her own version of anointment, crowning, and enthronement. Lastly, the service will see the new King and Queen perform the principal act of worship called the Holy Communion.

They will then descend from their thrones and walk towards St Edward's Chapel, where the King's St Edward's Crown will be replaced by the Imperial State Crown. The pair will then join the procession outside, just in time for the national anthem. Finally, they will head back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, as other royal carriages follow right behind. To top it all off, the royals will witness a stunning fly-past by the armed forces from the Buckingham Palace balcony at 14:30, thus concluding the day on a truly high note.