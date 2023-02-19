King Charles' Coronation To Feature 12 New Music Pieces And Tribute To Late Prince Philip

King Charles' coronation ceremony is set to be a musical affair, thanks to 12 newly commissioned pieces that will be featured at Westminster Abbey this May. According to The Sun, the 12 music pieces will include a brand new royal anthem, as well as a tribute to the monarch's father Prince Philip, who died in 2021.

The medley will bring together musical talent from all across the United Kingdom, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, who is in charge of the anthem. Webber, who is known for popular musicals like The Phantom of the Opera and Evita, said that he was "incredibly honoured" to contribute to the royal event.

"My anthem includes words slightly adapted from Psalm 98. I have scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra. I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion," he said. The pieces include Greek Orthodox music which was added to be featured at the event on King Charles' request to honour his father who was born on Corfu, a Greek island.

Who will be performing at the coronation?

Furthermore, British composers will also be providing six orchestral, five choral, and one organ commission. The event will also have performances by the Ascension Choir, the Choir of Westminster Abbey, and the Choir of His Majesty's Chapel Royal, St James's Palace.

Female choristers from the Chapel Choir of Methodist College and Truro Cathedral Choir will be at the event. Andrew Nethsingha, organist and master of the choristers at Westminster Abbey, expressed his joy over formulating a team of musicians for the coronation.

"It has been a privilege to collaborate with His Majesty in choosing fine musicians and accessible, communicative music for this great occasion," he said. Royal Opera House music director Antonio Pappano praised King Charles for picking a "beautiful and varied programme that I believe will enhance the splendour of this very special celebration."